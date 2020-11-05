SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 Soon, Check Combined Graduate Level Exam 2 Application Status

Staff Selection commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card of Tier 2 Computer Based Exam for Combined Graduate Leverl Posts on regional websites of SSC. Details Here

Nov 5, 2020 10:49 IST
SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card of Tier 2 Computer Based Exam for Combined Graduate Leverl Posts on regional websites of SSC. Recently, SSC has activated tha application status of NER and ER. Candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status through the link below:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status

SSC CGL 2 Exam is scheduled to be held from 15 November to 18 November 2020 across the country. 

SSC CGL 2 Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Region-wise

SSC Regional Websites

SSC North Region

SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Central Region

SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MPR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Card

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.sscer.org/

Candidates should carry their SSC CGL 2 Call Letter along with two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card. They should also follow guidelines related to COVID - 19. Check SSC Exam Instructions and Guidelines below:

SSC Exam Notice 2020 1

SSC Exam Notice 2020 2

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam will be conducted online across the country. SSC Combined Graduate Level objective type questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

Subject

Number of Questions

 Marks

Time Allotted

Quantitative Ability

100

200

2 Hours

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 Hours

Statistics

100

200

2 Hours

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

100

200

2 Hours

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.

The candidates who will qualify in Tier 2 shall be called for Tier 3. SSC CGL Tier 3 is descrptive type test. Those who qualify in the Tier shall appear for SSC CGL Tier 4 which is a skill test.

More than 9000 vacancies for various posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer Assistant Accounts,Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Sub- Inspector, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, Assistant/Superintendent and Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk under various government departments are available . 

FAQ

When is SSC CGL TIER 2 Exam ?

The exam is scheduled to be held from 15 November to 18 November 2020

How to Download CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 ?

Candidate can download SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam from regional websites of SSC.
