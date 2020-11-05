SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 Soon, Check Combined Graduate Level Exam 2 Application Status

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card of Tier 2 Computer Based Exam for Combined Graduate Leverl Posts on regional websites of SSC. Recently, SSC has activated tha application status of NER and ER. Candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status through the link below:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status

SSC CGL 2 Exam is scheduled to be held from 15 November to 18 November 2020 across the country.

SSC CGL 2 Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Region-wise SSC Regional Websites SSC North Region SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/

Candidates should carry their SSC CGL 2 Call Letter along with two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card. They should also follow guidelines related to COVID - 19. Check SSC Exam Instructions and Guidelines below:

SSC Exam Notice 2020 1

SSC Exam Notice 2020 2

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam will be conducted online across the country. SSC Combined Graduate Level objective type questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Allotted Quantitative Ability 100 200 2 Hours English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours Statistics 100 200 2 Hours General Studies (Finance and Economics) 100 200 2 Hours

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.

The candidates who will qualify in Tier 2 shall be called for Tier 3. SSC CGL Tier 3 is descrptive type test. Those who qualify in the Tier shall appear for SSC CGL Tier 4 which is a skill test.

More than 9000 vacancies for various posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer Assistant Accounts,Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Sub- Inspector, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, Assistant/Superintendent and Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk under various government departments are available .