SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 Soon, Check Combined Graduate Level Exam 2 Application Status

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card of Tier 2 Computer Based Exam for Combined Graduate Leverl Posts on regional websites of SSC. Recently, SSC has activated tha application status of NER and ER. Candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status through the link below:
SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status
SSC CGL 2 Exam is scheduled to be held from 15 November to 18 November 2020 across the country.
SSC CGL 2 Admit Card Region Wise Download Link
|
Name of the Region
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Region-wise
|
SSC Regional Websites
|
SSC North Region
|
SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
|
SSC Central Region
|
SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
|
SSC Madhya Pradesh Region
|
SSC MPR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
|
SSC North Western Region
|
SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
|
SSC Western Region
|
SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Card
|
SSC North Eastern Region
|
SSC NER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
|
SSC Kerala Karnataka Region
|
SSC KKR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
|
SSC Southern Region
|
SSC SR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
|
SSC Eastern Region
|
SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card
Candidates should carry their SSC CGL 2 Call Letter along with two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card. They should also follow guidelines related to COVID - 19. Check SSC Exam Instructions and Guidelines below:
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam will be conducted online across the country. SSC Combined Graduate Level objective type questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Allotted
|
Quantitative Ability
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
General Studies (Finance and Economics)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.
The candidates who will qualify in Tier 2 shall be called for Tier 3. SSC CGL Tier 3 is descrptive type test. Those who qualify in the Tier shall appear for SSC CGL Tier 4 which is a skill test.
More than 9000 vacancies for various posts such as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer Assistant Accounts,Inspector, Junior Statistical Officer, Sub- Inspector, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, Assistant/Superintendent and Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk under various government departments are available .