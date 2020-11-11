SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 Out @sscnr.net.in, Download SSC Northern Region Call Letter Here

SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region (NR) has released the admit card of Tier 2 Exam for the post of Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Candidates can download SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card form SSC Northern Region official website www.sscnr.net.in. SSC Northern Region CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download SSC Northern Region CGL Tier 2 Admit Card, directly, through the link below using their details:

SSC NR Tier 2 Admit Card Download

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download for Other Regions

SSC CGL Tier 2 is going to be held from 15 November to 18 November 2020 through online mode.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 for Northern Region ?

Visit the official website of SSC Northern Region i.e. sscnr.net.in Click on the link ‘ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION TIER-II - 2019’ given on the homepage Read Instructions, Click on ‘I Agree’ and the go to ‘Submit’ button Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number or Complete Name and Date of Birth Click on “Search Status” button Download SSC NR CGL Mains Admit Card 2020

As per SSC NR official website, “Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.”