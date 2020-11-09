SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 Released @sscwr.net: Download CGL Mains Call Letter for Western Region

SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region (Mumbai) has released the admit card of Computer Based Combined Graduate Level Posts Tier 2 Exam. Candidates can download SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card from the SSC Western Region official website i.e. www.sscwr.net.

SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 link is also given below. Candidates can download SSC Western Region CGL Tier 2 Admit Card through the link for Mumbai and Other Regions.

SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download 2020

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card for Other Regions

SSC CGL Tier 1 Paper will be held from 15 November to 18 November 2020.

Candidates, who are appearing for the exam, should carry their admit card along with original photo ID which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 2Admit Card 2020 for Western Region ?