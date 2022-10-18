SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Registration Closing Today @ssc.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Registration Closing Today @ssc.nic.in: Know the steps to fill out the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application fee. Also, check out the eligibility criteria, registration steps, and application fees relevant to the categories.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Registration Closing Today @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application form on September 30, 2022. The candidates willing to fill out the form can do the same from September 30 to October 18, 2022. The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application form can be filled out only in online mode.

The candidates will be able to pay the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD fee via offline or online payment system till October 20, 2022. Additionally, the candidates shall be given an edit window to make changes to the application till October 25, 2022. With that, the examination is scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. The exact date for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam shall be notified in the upcoming days.

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

The prescribed eligibility for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD is having a Graduation in Science or B.E. or B. Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications from a recognized university. Check out more details related to the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application form on this page.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Important Dates

The candidates going to write the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD examination can check out the essential dates corresponding to different events can be checked in the table below:

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Events Important Dates SSC Scientific Assistant IMD online application commences 30-09-2022 to 18-10-2022 Last date to fill out the online application 18-10-2022 (23:00) Last date to pay the fee via offline challan 19-10-2022 (23:00) Last date to pay the fee via online payment 20-10-2022 (23:00) Last date to pay the fee via online challan 20-10-2022 Application form Correction window 25-10-2022 ( up to 23:00) SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Dates December 2022

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Registration Process

The candidates can complete the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD registration and fill out the application form by adhering to the steps mentioned in the section below.

Application Process

The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application process is very simple and one has to follow the below-mentioned steps to do the same.

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the login portal and enter the registration number and password.

Next, click on the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application form link and fill out details like personal details, mobile number, email id, and academic details followed by an address, caste, and PWD eligibility. Also, fill in your option for test state, centre, etc.

Further, upload your scanned photograph (20 KB to 50 KB) and signature (10 KB to 20 KB) on the portal in the prescribed format.

Finally, move to pay the application fee in either online or offline mode and make the payment.

At last, tick the I agree to check box with all the guidelines and then move to the final submission of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD application form.

Application Fee

The prescribed application fee for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD examination is Rs. 100. Candidates who belong to SC/ST, PWBD, or Women category are exempted from paying the application fee.