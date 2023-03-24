SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023 Declared @ssc.nic.in: Check Revised Cut Off

SSC has declared the additional result for Phase 10/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level) on its official website- https://ssc.nic.in . Download PDF here.

SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the additional result for Phase 10/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Examinations for the above posts can download the additional result from the official website of SSC-https://ssc.nic.in.

The PDF of the additional result for Phase 10/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level) can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023



It is noted that the Commission has earlier declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Phase X/2022/Selection Posts for Matriculation level posts on 18.11.2022.

According to the short notice released, candidates were qualified for various Post-categories in the ratio of 1:20 or 1:10 (vacancy : candidates), as applicable (as per the Notice of the examination), subject to the merit and availability/suitability of candidates. Now Commission has shortlisted additional candidates for the Phase 10/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level).

Short notice further says, “Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the Regional Offices to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of above mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts. The additional number of candidates shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Matriculation level posts are as mentioned in the notification.”

The Commission has also released the Cut-off Details for candidates qualified for Matriculation level on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the CBT can download the SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka and Kerala region-ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to Latest News Section on home page.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying as- Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level)- Declaration of Additional Result-1 of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny on the home page.

Step 4: You will get PDF of SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023 in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023 for future reference.