SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Age, Education Qualification, Resident Criteria

SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification released, SSC has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts Ladakh Recruitment 2022. Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

Below are important dates SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 23rd May 2022 to 13th June 2022 Last date for receipt of application 13th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 15th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 16th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 18th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 27th June 2022 to 29th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination August 2022 (Tentatively)

Before applying for the different SSC Selection Post Ladakh 797 Vacancies, candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions like Resident Criteria/Age-Limit/ Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ Experience/ Category, etc.

SSC Selection Post 797 Ladakh Vacancies 2022

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT as on 1st January 2022 & Education Qualification as on 13th June 2022

Essential Qualifications (EQs) & Age Limit for each Post as per the requirement of the concerned User Departments, are mentioned in the details/description of Post(s). The Crucial date for determining of age-limit and possession of Essential Qualifications (EQs)/Experience will be 1st January 2022 and 13th June 2022 respectively.

Proof for Date of Birth: The Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age eligibility and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

Relaxation in Upper age-limit: Relaxation in upper Age-limit admissible to eligible categories of applicants is as given below:

Code No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 01 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe Up to 45 years 02 EWS Up to 45 years 03 PWD Up to 44 years 04 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 3 years after deduction of the actual military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application from the candidates. Note: Relaxation of additional (02) two years beyond the prescribed upper age limit as provided above will be admissible for a period of (02) two years w.e.f. 13.09.2021. 05 Person already in government service (in case not covered under other categories e.g. SC/ST PWD etc) Up to 42 years

Note-1: The age relaxation for reserved category applicants is admissible only in the case of vacancies being reserved for such categories. The reserved category applicants, who apply against unreserved vacancies, will get age relaxation to the extent it is available to UR category candidates.

Note-2: Applicants may check their eligibility for seeking relaxation in Upper Age Limit carefully. If eligible, they are required to fill appropriate Age Relaxation Code as applicable to them.

Nationality and Resident Criteria

a) A candidate must be a Citizen of India, and;

b) The candidate/ applicant must be a Resident of Ladakh and must possess a Resident Certificate as per format at Annexure-VII issued by a Competent Authority in accordance with the Union territory of Ladakh Grant of Resident Certificate (Procedure) Order, 2021.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Posts.