SSC Phase-10 Selection Posts 2022 Registration to Begin Soon @ssc.nic.in: Check Exam Date, 1920 Vacancies, Eligibility, Syllabus

SSC Phase-10 Selection Posts 2022 Registration to Begin Soon @ssc.nic.in: Get all the updates on SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 (X) 2022 including Exam Date, 1920 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Selection & Application Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Recruitment Notification.

SSC Phase-10 Selection Posts 2022 Registration to Begin Soon @ssc.nic.in: SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 Recruitment 2022 can be a good opportunity for candidates who want a Government Job with a good salary. SSC Phase-10 2022 Selection Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. The online registration process is going to start soon at the official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam will be conducted in the month of August 2022 (Tentative).

In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam Notification

The official notification for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Recruitment is going to release on 12th May 2022 (Tentative). The registration for the vacancies under the categories - Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial, will start on 12th May 2022 and will end on 13th June 2022.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam Dates

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-10 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 12th May to 13th June 2022 Last date for receipt of application 13th June 2022 (up to 11.30 P.M.) Last date for making online fee payment 16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for generation of offline Challan 16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 20th June 2022 Date of Computer Based Examination August 2022 (Tentative)

SSC Phase-10 Selection Posts 1920 Vacancies Recruitment 2022

Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct recruitment to 334 categories of Posts with 1920 Vacancies (tentatively) of different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India through Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts Examination in the Computer Based Mode (CBE) under 9 Regional Offices of the Staff Selection Commission. The following are the details of the Nine Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission:

SSC Region States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region Exam Centres Central Region (CR) Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj and Patna Eastern Region (ER) Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Port Blair and Ranchi Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR) Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Bhopal and Raipur North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala and Kohima Northern Region (NR) NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Delhi, Dehradun and Jaipur North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Hamirpur Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam Western Region (WR) Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra Mumbai and Ahmedabad

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for the recruitment of SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 vacancies is not the same for all the Posts. Let’s have a look at Eligibility Criteria for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Recruitment:

Age Limit (As on 1st January 2022)

Most of the Posts requires minimum of 18 years and maximum of 30 years. However, candidates need to check the Posts-wise age limit in the official notification released by SSC.

Relaxation in the Upper Age Limit

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit will be offered as per Government Rules and Regulation:

Category Age-Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD 10 years PwD (OBC) 13 years PWD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (Unreserved / General/ OBC) 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date. Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 8 years For Group ‘C’ Posts only Central Govt. Civilian Employees who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 40 years of age Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application Up to 45 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried Up to 35 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST) Up to 40 years of age

Educational Qualifications (As on 1st January 2022)

Candidates need to check the Posts-wise requirement of essential as well as the desirable educational qualification. In the official recruitment notification, the candidates must carefully read the Essential Qualification (EQ) as well as the Desirable Qualification (DQ). So before applying to any Posts under the SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Recruitment Process, you must check minimum qualification required for applying to that Posts. Most of the Selection Posts requires Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent or Diploma.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Selection Process

As per the Government Guidelines, there will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts. So, to get selected under SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Recruitment, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Exam and obtain the marks above the minimum qualifying or cut-off marks. For qualifying Computer Based Examination, candidates are required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

General 35% OBC/EWS 30% Other Categories 25%

The online exam will be held only in Regional/ Sub-Regional (HQs)/ Cities/ Centres. Regional Offices will call for hard copies of online applications along with supporting certificates/ documents from qualified candidates of Computer Based Examination in the following ratio in accordance with the vacancies of the particular category of Posts: -

In the ratio of 1:20, for upto 5 vacancies for any category of Posts. In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of Posts, subject to minimum 100.

Regional Office will call the required number of candidates (in the ratio of 1:10) for Document Verification (DV) for a particular category of Posts subject to availability of eligible candidates.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Application Process

Candidates can fill the SSC Selection Phase-10 2022 Online Application Form from 12th May 2022 at ssc.nic.in. For your ease we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

How to apply : Candidates need to submit the online application on nic.in .

: Candidates need to submit the online application on . Application Fee: Rs. 100/-(Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Fees Male (General/ OBC/EWS) Rs. 100 Female (All Category) No Fees SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PWD No Fees

Mode of payment : Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

: Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Photograph and Signature: Scanned colour passport size recent photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height).

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for Posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects for questions, marks and number of questions subject-wise are given below:

Note:

There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. The Commission shall have the discretion to fX different minimum qualifying standards for the recruitment SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 while taking into consideration the category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates appeared in the exam.

for the recruitment SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 while taking into consideration the category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates appeared in the exam. Commission will conduct Skill Tests like Typing Test, Data Entry Test, Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification and these test will be of a qualifying nature.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Answer Keys

Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission’s website after the Examination. Candidates can view the Answer Keys corresponding to their Test Form and submit representations, if any within the time limit given by the Commission through on-line modality only, on payment of Rs.100/- per answer. Any representation regarding Answer Key received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the Answer Key will be scrutinized and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No representation regarding Answer Keys shall be entertained afterwards.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam Results

Scores/ Marks of the selected candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular Category of Posts. Marks of all other candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Examination for any category of Posts shall only be made available on the website of the Commission after declaration of entire results of all categories of Posts advertised under this notice of Phase-X /2022/Selection Posts.