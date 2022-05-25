SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern: Syllabus for 10th/12th/ Graduation Level

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check detailed exam pattern and syllabus for SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam to be held separately for 10 th , 12 th & Graduation Level.

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts Ladakh Recruitment 2022. Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam will be held tentatively in the month of August 2022. Separate CBE will be conducted for Matriculation, Higher Secondary & Graduate Level Posts.

Below are important dates SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Dates for submission of online applications 23rd May 2022 to 13th June 2022 Last date for receipt of application 13th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 15th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 16th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 18th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 27th June 2022 to 29th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination August 2022 (Tentatively)

So, let’s look at the detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern of SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment:

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam Pattern

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects, marks and number of questions subject-wise will be as given below:-:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Total Duration/ Timing General Intelligence (Reasoning) 25 50 60 Minutes (80 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 General Awareness & Current Affairs 25 50 Total 100 questions 200 marks

Skill Tests like Typing/Data Entry/Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of qualifying nature. The final Merit List will be drawn on the basis of performance in the Computer Based Examination.

Note:

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks..

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Candidates scoring less than cut-off marks as given below will not be considered for the next stage of recruitment: UR-35%, EWS-30%, Other categories-25%

Common candidates must appear only once in the examination for one level of post, otherwise, their candidature shall be cancelled. If a candidate has applied for two levels of posts e.g. for Matriculation and for Higher Secondary (10+2), he/ she will have to appear once for each level of examination (i.e. once for Matriculation level Post categories and once for Higher Secondary level Post-categories).

Depending on the number of vacancies of a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:

In the ratio of 1:20, for upto 5 vacancies for any category of posts.



In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum100.

Admission Certificates for the Examination will be uploaded on the website of the concerned Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh of the Commission. Admission Certificate will not be issued by post for any stage of examination. Therefore candidates are advised to visit the website of the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh www.sscnwr.org and SSC HQ https://ssc.nic.in regularly for updates and information about the examination.

For the Computer Based Examination, an Admission Certificate will be issued by the Regional Office, in whose jurisdiction opted Examination Centre of the candidates falls, irrespective of the post category to which the post belongs.

For Document Verification, an Admission Certificate will be issued by the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the website of the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh regularly for the latest updates.

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Syllabus

Let’s have a look at the SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Syllabus in detail:

Matriculation Level

General Intelligence: It would include questions of non-verbal type. The test will include questions on:

Matriculation Level – General Intelligence Topics Similarities and differences Visual memory Space visualization Discriminating observation Problem-solving Relationship concepts Analysis Figure classification Judgment Arithmetical number series Decision making Non-verbal series, etc

The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation, and other analytical functions.

English Language: Candidates' understanding of the Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability would be tested. Quantitative Aptitude: This paper will include questions on problems relating to:

Matriculation Level - Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number systems Interest Computation of whole numbers Profit and loss, Discount Decimals and fractions and the relationship between numbers Use of tables and graphs Fundamental arithmetical operations Mensuration Percentages Time and distance Ratio and proportion Ratio and time Averages Time and work, etc

General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic scene

General Polity including Indian Constitution

Scientific Research, etc

These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

NOTE: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBE there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / General Awareness Paper.

Higher Secondary (10+2) Level

General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. The test will include questions on:

Higher Secondary Level – General Intelligence Topics Semantic Analogy Semantic Series Symbolic operations Figural Pattern – folding and completion Symbolic/Number Analogy Number Series Trends Embedded figures Figural Analogy Figural Series Space Orientation Critical Thinking Semantic Classification Problem Solving Venn Diagrams Emotional Intelligence Symbolic/Number Classification Word Building Drawing inferences Social Intelligence Figural Classification Coding and de-coding Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding Other sub-topics, if any Numerical operations

English Language:

Higher Secondary Level – English Language Topics Spot the Error Improvement of Sentences Fill in the Blanks Active/Passive Voice of Verbs Synonyms/Homonyms Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration Antonyms Shuffling of Sentence parts Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Idioms & Phrases Cloze Passage One word substitution Comprehension Passage

Quantitative Aptitude:

Higher Secondary Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics Number Systems Computation of Whole Number Decimal and Fractions Relationship Between Numbers Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Percentages Ratio and Proportion Square roots Averages Interest (Simple and Compound) Profit and Loss Discount Partnership Business Mixture and Allegation Time and distance Time and work Algebra Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) Graphs of Linear Equations Geometry Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Circle and its chords Tangents Angles subtended by chords of a circle Common tangents to two or more circles Mensuration Triangle Quadrilaterals Regular Polygons Circle Right Prism Right Circular Cone Right Circular Cylinder Sphere Hemispheres Rectangular Parallelepiped Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base Trigonometry Trigonometry Trigonometric ratios Complementary angles Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin20 + Cos20=1 etc. Statistical Charts Use of Tables and Graphs - Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar- diagram, Pie-chart

General Awareness: Questions are designed to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific Research

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBES there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / Quantitative Aptitude.

Graduation and Above Levels

General Intelligence:It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. This component may include questions on:

Graduation Level – General Intelligence Topics Analogies Number series Similarities and differences Figural series Space visualization Problem-solving Spatial orientation Word building Problem-solving Coding & de-coding Analysis Numerical operations Judgment Symbolic operations Decision making Trends Visual memory Space orientation Discrimination Space visualization Observation Venn diagrams Relationship concepts Drawing inferences Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification Punched hole/pattern–folding & un-folding Arithmetic number series Figural pattern – folding and completion Non-verbal series Indexing Coding and decoding Address matching Statement conclusion Date & city matching Syllogistic reasoning Classification of centre codes/roll numbers Semantic analogy Small & capital letters/numbers coding Symbolic/number analogy Decoding and classification Figural analogy Embedded figures Semantic classification Critical thinking Symbolic/number classification Emotional intelligence Figural classification Social intelligence Semantic series Other sub-topics, if any

English Language: Candidates’ ability to understand correct English, their basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. would be tested. The questions in Parts A, B, & D will be of a level commensurate with the essential qualification viz. Graduation and questions in Part C will be of the 10th standard level. Quantitative Aptitude: The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be:

Graduation Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics Computation of whole numbers Common tangents to two or more circles Decimals Triangle Fractions and relationships between numbers Quadrilaterals Percentage Regular Polygons Ratio & proportion Circle Square roots Right Prism, Averages Right Circular Cone, Interest Right Circular Cylinder, Profit and loss, Discount Sphere, Hemispheres Partnership Business Rectangular Parallelepiped Mixture and Alligation Regular right pyramid with triangular or square base, Time and Distance Trigonometric Ratio Time & Work Degree and radian Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds Measures Graphs of Linear Equations Standard Identities Triangle and its various kinds of centres Complementary Angles Congruence and similarity of triangles Heights and Distances Circle and its chords Histogram Tangents Frequency Polygon Angles subtended by chords of a circle Bar diagram & pie chart

General Awareness: Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific Research

DOCUMENTS VERIFICATION

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification in the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh, along with the photocopies and original documents.