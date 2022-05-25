Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern: Syllabus for 10th/12th/ Graduation Level

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check detailed exam pattern and syllabus for SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam to be held separately for 10th, 12th & Graduation Level.

Updated: May 25, 2022 12:35 IST
SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts Ladakh Recruitment 2022. Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam will be held tentatively in the month of August 2022. Separate CBE will be conducted for Matriculation, Higher Secondary & Graduate Level Posts.

Check SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are important dates SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam

Dates for submission of online applications

23rd May 2022 to 13th June 2022

Last date for receipt of application

13th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

15th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

16th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

18th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

and online payment of Correction Charges

27th June 2022 to 29th June 2022 (11:00 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination

August 2022 (Tentatively)

So, let’s look at the detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern of SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment:

Recent Stories
Check SSC Phase-10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Registration Process
Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam Eligibility & 3261 Vacancy Details
Check SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam Pattern

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects, marks and number of questions subject-wise will be as given below:-:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Total Duration/ Timing

General Intelligence (Reasoning)

25

50

60 Minutes (80 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

50

General Awareness & Current Affairs

25

50

Total

100 questions

200 marks

Skill Tests like Typing/Data Entry/Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of qualifying nature. The final Merit List will be drawn on the basis of performance in the Computer Based Examination.

Note:

  • Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks..
  • There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
  • The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.
  • Candidates scoring less than cut-off marks as given below will not be considered for the next stage of recruitment: UR-35%, EWS-30%, Other categories-25%
  • Common candidates must appear only once in the examination for one level of post, otherwise, their candidature shall be cancelled. If a candidate has applied for two levels of posts e.g. for Matriculation and for Higher Secondary (10+2), he/ she will have to appear once for each level of examination (i.e. once for Matriculation level Post categories and once for Higher Secondary level Post-categories).
  • Depending on the number of vacancies of a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:
    • In the ratio of 1:20, for upto 5 vacancies for any category of posts.
    • In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum100.
  • Admission Certificates for the Examination will be uploaded on the website of the concerned Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh of the Commission. Admission Certificate will not be issued by post for any stage of examination. Therefore candidates are advised to visit the website of the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh www.sscnwr.org and SSC HQ https://ssc.nic.in regularly for updates and information about the examination.
  • For the Computer Based Examination, an Admission Certificate will be issued by the Regional Office, in whose jurisdiction opted Examination Centre of the candidates falls, irrespective of the post category to which the post belongs.
  • For Document Verification, an Admission Certificate will be issued by the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the website of the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh regularly for the latest updates.

SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Syllabus

Let’s have a look at the SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Syllabus in detail:

Matriculation Level

  1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of non-verbal type. The test will include questions on:

Matriculation Level – General Intelligence Topics

Similarities and differences

Visual memory

Space visualization

Discriminating observation

Problem-solving

Relationship concepts

Analysis

Figure classification

Judgment

Arithmetical number series

Decision making

Non-verbal series, etc

The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation, and other analytical functions.

  1. English Language: Candidates' understanding of the Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability would be tested.
  2. Quantitative Aptitude: This paper will include questions on problems relating to:

Matriculation Level - Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Number systems

Interest

Computation of whole numbers

Profit and loss, Discount

Decimals and fractions and the relationship between numbers

Use of tables and graphs

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Mensuration

Percentages

Time and distance

Ratio and proportion

Ratio and time

Averages

Time and work, etc
  1. General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to
  • Sports
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic scene
  • General Polity including Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research, etc

These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

NOTE: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBE there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / General Awareness Paper.

Higher Secondary (10+2) Level

  1. General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. The test will include questions on:

Higher Secondary Level – General Intelligence Topics

Semantic Analogy

Semantic Series

Symbolic operations

Figural Pattern – folding and completion

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Number Series

Trends

Embedded figures

Figural Analogy

Figural Series

Space Orientation

Critical Thinking

Semantic Classification

Problem Solving

Venn Diagrams

Emotional Intelligence

Symbolic/Number Classification

Word Building

Drawing inferences

Social Intelligence

Figural Classification

Coding and de-coding

Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding

Other sub-topics, if any Numerical operations
  1. English Language:

Higher Secondary Level – English Language Topics

Spot the Error

Improvement of Sentences

Fill in the Blanks

Active/Passive Voice of Verbs

Synonyms/Homonyms

Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration

Antonyms

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Idioms & Phrases

Cloze Passage

One word substitution

Comprehension Passage
  1. Quantitative Aptitude:

Higher Secondary Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Number Systems

Computation of Whole Number

Decimal and Fractions

Relationship Between Numbers Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Allegation

Time and distance

Time and work

Algebra

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems)

Graphs of Linear Equations

Geometry

Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords

Tangents

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Common tangents to two or more circles

Mensuration

Triangle

Quadrilaterals

Regular Polygons

Circle

Right Prism

Right Circular Cone

Right Circular Cylinder

Sphere

Hemispheres

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base

Trigonometry

Trigonometry

Trigonometric ratios

Complementary angles

Height and distances (simple problems only)

Standard Identities like sin20 + Cos20=1 etc.

Statistical Charts

Use of Tables and Graphs - Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar- diagram, Pie-chart
  1. General Awareness: Questions are designed to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Scene
  • General Policy
  • Scientific Research

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability and opting for SCRIBES there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / Quantitative Aptitude.

Graduation and Above Levels

  1. General Intelligence:It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. This component may include questions on:

Graduation Level – General Intelligence Topics

Analogies

Number series

Similarities and differences

Figural series

Space visualization

Problem-solving

Spatial orientation

Word building

Problem-solving

Coding & de-coding

Analysis

Numerical operations

Judgment

Symbolic operations

Decision making

Trends

Visual memory

Space orientation

Discrimination

Space visualization

Observation

Venn diagrams

Relationship concepts

Drawing inferences

Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification

Punched hole/pattern–folding & un-folding

Arithmetic number series

Figural pattern – folding and completion

Non-verbal series

Indexing

Coding and decoding

Address matching

Statement conclusion

Date & city matching

Syllogistic reasoning

Classification of centre codes/roll numbers

Semantic analogy

Small & capital letters/numbers coding

Symbolic/number analogy

Decoding and classification

Figural analogy

Embedded figures

Semantic classification

Critical thinking

Symbolic/number classification

Emotional intelligence

Figural classification

Social intelligence

Semantic series

Other sub-topics, if any
  1. English Language: Candidates’ ability to understand correct English, their basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. would be tested. The questions in Parts A, B, & D will be of a level commensurate with the essential qualification viz. Graduation and questions in Part C will be of the 10th standard level.
  2. Quantitative Aptitude: The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be:

Graduation Level – Quantitative Aptitude Topics

Computation of whole numbers

Common tangents to two or more circles

Decimals

Triangle

Fractions and relationships between numbers

Quadrilaterals

Percentage

Regular Polygons

Ratio & proportion

Circle

Square roots

Right Prism,

Averages

Right Circular Cone,

Interest

Right Circular Cylinder,

Profit and loss, Discount

Sphere, Hemispheres

Partnership Business

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Mixture and Alligation

Regular right pyramid with triangular or square base,

Time and Distance

Trigonometric Ratio

Time & Work

Degree and radian

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary Surds

Measures

Graphs of Linear Equations

Standard Identities

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Complementary Angles

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Heights and Distances

Circle and its chords

Histogram

Tangents

Frequency Polygon

Angles subtended by chords of a circle

Bar diagram & pie chart
  1. General Awareness: Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to:
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Scene
  • General Policy
  • Scientific Research

DOCUMENTS VERIFICATION

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification in the Regional Office (NWR) Chandigarh, along with the photocopies and original documents.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern of SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment?

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation & above levels.

Q2. What are the Exam Dates for SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment?

August 2022 (Tentative)

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam?

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.