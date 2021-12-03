SSC Selection Post Phase 7 DV Admit Card 2021 Released @ssc.nic.in for Karnataka Region, Here’s Direct Link

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 DV Admit Card 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in for Karnataka Region. Check DV Date and Admit Card Download Link Here.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 DV Admit Card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) 2020 for the Karnataka Region. The candidates who appeared in the SSC Selection Post Phase 7 2020 Mains can download their admit card through the regional official website of SSC.

The document verification was held on 10 December 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 DV Admit Card 2021 Karnataka Region followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 DV Admit Card 2021 Karnataka Region?

Visit the regional official website of SSC.i.e.ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Download Admit Card - Phase VIII/Selection Post/2020 - Conduct of Document Verification for Post Codes KK10520, KK11320 & KK11420 to be held on 10/12/2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth and download call letter. Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 DV Admit Card 2021 Karnataka Region and save it for future reference.

Candidates will have to produce original documents like Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate, Educational Qualification Certificate, as per the requirement of the Post-category applied for, Experience Certificate, if required for the post, Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories, Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable. Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation. No Objection Certificate, in case already employed in Government/ Government undertakings.

This drive is being done to recruit 1355 vacancies for Selection Post. The candidates can directly download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 DV Admit Card 2021 for Karnataka Region by clicking on the above link.