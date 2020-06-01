SSC Selection Posts Phase 8 2020 Exam Date Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check details here

SSC Selection Posts Phase 8 Exam Date 2020 has been announced by Staff Selection Commission. Candidates will be able to appear for SSC Selection Posts Phase 8 Exam 2020 from 7 September 2020 onwards and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in as per schedule.

According to the SSC Calendar, SSC Selection Posts Phase 8 Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 September 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.

The commission has also released the schedule for other SSC exams schedule in view of the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

This exam is being done to recruit 13555 vacancies in different departments under the categories - Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial. The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases.i.e. computer-based test, skill test, document verification. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per government guidelines.

Exam Schedule

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020:Online Application Link Activated @drdo.gov.in for 185 Scientist B/Engineer Posts

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Recruitment 2020 for 21 Junior Resident Posts, Apply @health.delhigovt.nic.in

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended upto June 22 @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in