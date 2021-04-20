SSC SI Final Result 2018 OUT @ssc.nic.in for Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF, 1433 Qualified

SSC SI Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC SI Final Result 2018 on its official website for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. All such candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO SI Exam 2018 for Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF 2018 can download their result through the official website.

The commission had selected 2557 candidates (258 Female and 2299 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification. Out of which, 1433 candidates have been selected for the post of SubInspector. The category wise result along with the marks have been uploaded on SSC. The candidates can download SSC SI Final Result 2018 by following the easy steps given below.

The Paper 1 written test for the aforesaid exam was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019, and the result for the same announced on 25 May 2019. SSC CPO SI Exam 2018 Paper 2 Exam was conducted on September 27, 2019 for PET/PST and the result was declared on 3 February 2020 for shortlisting candidates for a medical exam.

The candidates should note that Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission from 26 April 2021 to 15 May 2021. The candidates can download SSC SI Final Result 2018 by clicking on the above link.

Download SSC CPO SI 2018 Final Result - activated

How to apply for SSC CPO SI 2018 Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on SSC CPO SI 2018 Final Result flashing on the homepage. Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha and Click on the submit button. The SSC CPO SI 2018 Final Result 2021 will be displayed. Download SSC CPO SI 2018 Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

