SSC Steno 2018 Final Result Released @ssc.nic.in, Check List of Selected candidates for Steno Group C & D Here

SSC Steno 2018 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC Steno 2018 Final Result on its website. All such candidates applied for SSC Steno 2018 Recruitment can now check the final result on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Steno 2018 Final Result has been declared along with the result of the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade ‘C’& ‘D’ Examination, 2018 conducted on 18 March 2020. In which, a total of 1158 candidates were declared qualified for Document Verification to the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 2786 candidates were declared qualified for Document Verification to the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D.

After receiving representations regarding an error in one master passage, the commission has taken corrective action with respect to the master passage. In addition, the Commission also re-examined the scripts of all the qualified candidates. Based on which, the result of 28 candidates has been revised.

According to the revised SSC Steno 2018 Skill Test, 19 candidates qualified additionally for Grade C posts. Result of 4 Candidates bearing roll numbers 3013602419, 3206004474, 3010603146 and 3010613428 has been revised from ‘Qualifying’ to ‘Not Qualifying’ for Stenographer ‘C’ and Result of 5 Candidates bearing roll numbers 3010004083, 3010603146, 3013600979, 3010005511 and 2201037573 has been revised from ‘Qualifying’ to ‘Not Qualifying’ for Stenographer ‘D’.

Visit the official website.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018 - Declaration of Final Resultflashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can enter cntrl+F+Roll Number and search. The SSC Steno 2018 Final Result will be displayed. Candidates can download SSC Steno 2018 Final Result and save it the file for future reference.

The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional. The User Departments will check the eligibility of the candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing an offer of appointment to the candidates. Percentage of Mistakes of Skill Test will be available on the Commission's website on 03 December 2020. Candidates may check their individual marks for a period of 01 months by using their Registration No and Registered Password.