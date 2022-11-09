SSC Steno Admit Card 2022 (Out) at MPR, CR, WR, NER, NWR, CR: Exam on 17 and 18 Nov

SSC Steno Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card of the Steno Exam 2022 on MPR, CR, WR, NER, and NWR. The candidates can check the direct links here.

SSC Steno Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit cards of online exam for the post of Stenographer (Grade C and Grade D) on regional website of Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Central Region (CR), Western Region (WR), North Eastern Region (NER), and North Western Region (NWR) on sscmpr.org, ssc-cr.org, sscnwr.org, and sscwr.net, sscner.org.in and sscnwr.org respectively.

The application status for SSC Steno Exam 2022 is also available on Northern Region (NR), Southern Region (SR), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR), and Eastern Region (ER) on sscnr.nic.in, sscsr.gov.in, ssckkr.kar.nic.in and sscer.org respectively,

The candidates who have applied for SSC Steno Recruitment 2022 can check the admit card links and applications status below:

SSC Steno Admit Card Download Links:

SSC Steno Application Status Download Links:

The commission is conducting the exam on 17 November and 18 November 2022. The candidate should take the printout of the admit card using their Roll No/Registered ID Number and Date of Birth or their Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth.

Apart from carrying the admit card, the candidate should take an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the admit card.