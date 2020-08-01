SSC Stenographer 2018 Grade C & D DV Date Announced for MPR Region, Check Schedule Here

SSC Stenographer 2018 Grade C & D DV Date: Recently, Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC Stenographer 2018 Grade C & D DV Date for MPR. According to which, the commission will conduct document verification in Madhya Pradesh in the month of September. All those candidates who provisionally qualified in Skill Test will be able to appear in the document verification round from 8 to 11 and 14 September 2020.

The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates. Candidates may download SSC Steno Grade C & D 2018 DV admit cards one week before the date of documents verification.

The commission has released a list of selected candidates on its website along with the names and roll number. Candidates can check SSC Steno Grade C and D 2018 Document Verification List on the official website of SSCMPR.i.e.sscmpr.org. Candidates can also check the document verification select list in the given hyperlink below.

Download SSC Steno Grade C & D 2018 DV

The staff selection commission (SSC) had conducted Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’- Examination, 2018 from 05 February 2019 to 08 February 2019 at various centres all over the country. Against a total of 436910 registered candidates, 185356 candidates appeared in the written test, 9956 in Skill Test and 3944 candidates qualified for document verification round.

The commission has yet not released the notice for the other states. It is expected that the commission will release the schedule for other regions soon on its website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website of SSC.