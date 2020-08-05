SSC to Examine Grievances of Rejected Candidates of CHSL 2018, Check Details Here

SSC to Examine to examine Grievances of Candidates of CHSL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the important notification regarding the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (CHSLE ) 2018. As per the notice, the commission has decided to give one-time exemption to all such candidates who are disqualified in CHSL 2018 on account of UFM in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper).

SSC CHSL 2018 Notice Reads, "The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2018 (Tier-II) was conducted by the Commission on 29-09-2019. This examination was arranged for 45,101 candidates, out of which 36,112 candidates appeared in the examination. The result of the said examination was declared on 25-02-2020, wherein based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission 30,822 candidates qualified (provisionally) were shortlisted for appearing in the Tier III (Skill Test) against 5918 tentative vacancies. Among the unsuccessful candidates, 4560 candidates were disqualified on the grounds of unfair means".

"Some of the rejected candidates submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision of the Commission about their rejection. The Commission, vide its order No 13/65/2013-C1/1 dated 21-05-2020 decided to constitute a Committee of Experts to examine the matter, and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission."

"The Committee has since submitted its report to the Commission on 16th July, 2020. The Committee has, inter alia, recommended that “With regard to the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination T-II-2018 who have been disqualified on the basis of revealing identity and were placed under the category of ‘UFM’, the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure “. 4. Accordingly, the Commission has decided to give one-time exemption to all 4560 candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-2) 2018 who were disqualified. The results of these candidates will be processed accordingly."

