SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Western Region Maharashtra Call Letter @sscwr.net

SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2021 : Staff Selection Commission, Western Region (Maharshtra), has released the admit card and application status of Computer Based Exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Exam 2020-21. Candidates can download SSC WR Admit Card from the SSC Western Region official website i.e. sscwr.net.

SSC WR CHSL Admit Card Link is also given below.

How to download SSC WR CHSL Admit Card ?

Visit the official website of the SSC Western Region www.sscwr.net On, the homepage, click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/04/2021 TO 26/04/2021’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ at the bottom of the page A new page will open, enter your details such as Roll No/Registered ID No or Name, & Father’s Name and Date of Birth Click on the “Search Now” Download SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2020

SSC CHSL Paper 1 is scheduled to be held from12 April to 26 April 2021. Candidates should note that they should carry their SSC WR CHSL Tier Admit Card along with original photo ID which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.