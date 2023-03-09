SBI CBO Final Result 2022-23 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download Selected Candidate PDF List

SBI CBO Final Result 2022-23 has been announced for Circle Based Officer Exam 2022 at sbi.co.in. Candidates can check the final selection list here.

SBI CBO Final Result 2022-23: State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of vacancies for recruitment of Circle Based Officers. This year there were a total of 1422 vacancies notified for the SBI CBO 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared in the SBI CBO Interview conducted in the month of February 2023 can check their results here. The result is provisional and subjected to qualifying the proficiency test in local languages and fulfilling eligibility criteria by candidates. Candidates can check the result by following the steps given below

How to Check and Download SBI CBO Final Result 2022-23

A PDF of roll no. of candidates shortlisted will appear. Check your Roll no. in the PDF and save it for future reference Candidates can also check the result from the direct link given below.





SBI CBO Result 2022 Direct Link to Download SBI CBO Final Result 2022 PDF

Interviews for State Bank of India Circle Based Officer Recruitment 2022 were conducted in February 2023 and result of Online Exam conducted on 4 December 2022 was declared on 30 January 2023. A total of 1422 candidates have to be selected for the Circle Based Officer post, out of which 1400 vacancies are regular vacancies and 22 vacancies are backlog vacancies. The provisionally shortlisted candidates for final recruitment to the post of Circle Based Officer are advised to refer official notification for further recruitment process and attend the Proficiency Test in local language.

SBI CBO Documents Required

It is also informed that the candidates should ensure the eligibility and availability of documents such as qualification certificate/s, experience certificate/s, etc.