HPPSC Admit Card 2021 Out for Stenographer Class-III Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Screening Test on Nov 17

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for Sr. Scale Stenographer post on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check process to download.

Created On: Nov 15, 2021 14:36 IST
HPPSC Admit Card 2021:Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III, Non Gazetted. Commission is set to conduct the Screening Exam for Sr. Scale Stenographer on 17 November 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the Stenographer Class-III Posts can download Admit Card through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPPSC Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Admit Card 2021

As per the short notification released, the Screening Test for recruitment to the posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III, Non Gazetted (on contract Basis) in H.P. Public Service Commission will be conducted on 17-11-2021 from 1.00 P.M. to 2.30 P.M. 

All such candidates who have applied for Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III, Non Gazetted posts against Advertisement No. 6/03-2021 dated 07-03-2021 should note that Commission has uploaded the Admit Card for the screening test for these posts on the official website. 

Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic. You can check the detail HPPSC Admit Card 2021 and essential guidelines available on  the official website. 

How to Download: HPPSC Admit Card 2021 for Stenographer Class-III 

  1. Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link- Press Note - Regarding Screening Test for the post of posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer given on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the HPPSC Sr. Scale Stenographer  Admit Card 2021
  5. Download and save HPPSC Sr. Scale Stenographer Admit Card 2021 for your future reference.

