HPPSC Admit Card 2021 Out for Stenographer Class-III Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Screening Test on Nov 17

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for Sr. Scale Stenographer post on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check process to download.

HPPSC Admit Card 2021:Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III, Non Gazetted. Commission is set to conduct the Screening Exam for Sr. Scale Stenographer on 17 November 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the Stenographer Class-III Posts can download Admit Card through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPPSC Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Admit Card 2021





As per the short notification released, the Screening Test for recruitment to the posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III, Non Gazetted (on contract Basis) in H.P. Public Service Commission will be conducted on 17-11-2021 from 1.00 P.M. to 2.30 P.M.

All such candidates who have applied for Sr. Scale Stenographer, Class-III, Non Gazetted posts against Advertisement No. 6/03-2021 dated 07-03-2021 should note that Commission has uploaded the Admit Card for the screening test for these posts on the official website.

Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic. You can check the detail HPPSC Admit Card 2021 and essential guidelines available on the official website.

How to Download: HPPSC Admit Card 2021 for Stenographer Class-III