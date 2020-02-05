Success and Universal Prosperity as The Eternal Mission at Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth

We at Lingaya’s vidyapeeth strongly believe that to create corporate and technical renaissance in the arena of development, we need to create unparalleled talent in our institutions.

We have been successful in maintaining our high placement statistics over the years and the fact that our students bear the recession blues with record breaking placements itself is a testimony to our quality. Our ingenious alumnae have set new standards in the corporate world through their estimable contributions and it is my firm conviction that we will continue that legacy in the years to come.

The students of Lingaya’s are outperforming not only in the areas of innovation and research but at the same time are benchmarking in the industries and are getting recognized for their attitude, knowledge and ethics.

The Talent recruited from Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth have proved to be the apex assets to the recruiter companies they joined. Our students have fairly witnessed epitomic achievements in their respective job roles. Mandatory internships and round the year mentoring has made our students comprise unique attributes that can convert the fate of any organization.

I wish all the best to all the students and companies to strike a concrete balance endeavoring into work-life. Success and Universal Prosperity as the eternal mission.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Lingaya’s vidyapeeth University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.