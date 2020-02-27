Sum Ultimate Medicare - SOA to Unveil New Super-Specialty Hospital on Feb 29

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), a name to reckon with in the sphere of professional education and healthcare in eastern India, is all set to unveil its newest healthcare initiative—SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) in the capital city.

Built on the foundation of the belief that world class healthcare should be accessible to all Indians and with a motto of ‘Transforming Lives’, SUMUM is emerging as a world class hospital with healthcare infrastructure of international standard. Spread across ten acres, the nine storied hospital will offer next-generation treatment in patient-focused and technology-enhanced settings to the people of the region and beyond under one roof.

The new facility, one of the largest in eastern India, will be thrown open to the public on February 29, 2020 in the presence of Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. Amit Shah, Union minister for Home Affairs and Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel.

SOA, which runs a Deemed to be University with nine degree granting institutes and a student strength of more than 10,000, is well known for the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital—its faculty of medical sciences. Already established as one of the most popular healthcare destinations in the region, it boasts of state-of-the-art advanced diagnostic, surgical and life saving equipment and offers super-specialty consultation. IMS and SUM Hospital is also the first in Odisha to have successfully conducted Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT).

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the HRD Ministry of Government of India has ranked SOA Deemed to be University among the top 25 universities in the country consecutively for the last four years while positioning the IMS and SUM Hospital in the 21st place among medical colleges.

Powered by a team of expert healthcare professionals and equipped with the latest technology, SUMUM will offer comprehensive healthcare services including emergency care, heart care, advanced surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, maternity care, and rehabilitation services for a broad range of medical conditions in over 30 specialties.

Envisioned as a one-stop, next-generation multi-super specialty quaternary care hospital, SUMUM will be served by ‘Centres of Excellence’ involving disciplines of Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Critical Care and Pulmonology, Gastro Sciences, Joint Replacement and Orthopedics, Renal Sciences and Onco Sciences. The hospital has 14 Modular OTs besides dedicated trauma ICUs and has procured best-in-class international technologies like, Pet CT Scan, 3 Tesla MRI and HDR Bravos Brachy Therapy for advanced cancer treatment.

A greenfield project, the new state-of-the-art healthcare facility aims at providing an ecosystem of healing with high-quality care and safety features besides a wide spectrum of clinical education and research opportunities.

“World-class medical care should be the prerogative of all Indians. Our dream was to have a world-class hospital in the city and we aim to make healthcare simple. With the opening of SUMUM our cherished dream of empowering the health of our community is set to be fully realized,” Prof. (Dr.) Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of SOA, said.

“SUMUM will provide a dynamic healing environment focused on complete patient recovery marked by the ethos of trust, transparency and inculcating a culture of empathy and compassion and not just be limited to treating sickness,” he said.

“SUMUM is poised to revolutionise the regional landscape in healthcare with the patients, their families and the society at large as the ultimate beneficiaries of top-notch medical care. We endeavour to become the ultimate destination of health, wellness and hope for the people of the region. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in healthcare facilities and reach out to people to include them in our ambit of compassionate care,” said Dr. Swetapadma Das, CEO of SUMUM.

“We will consistently work to provide our patients and visitors with the best possible experience, elevating it to a position of individualized, total care, for complex medical problems requiring specialized medical attention,” she said.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University’s achievements in a nutshell

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here retained the 24th position it had obtained in 2018 to occupy the top spot in the university category by the Ministry of HRD, India. In the rankings conducted through the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2019), SOA was placed 41st among overall institutions of higher education in the country.

With this, SOA, which was conferred with the status of a Deemed to be University by the UGC in 2007, has remained the top institution in the university category in Odisha for the fourth consecutive year.

The Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medical sciences of SOA, was ranked 21st in the country to be the top ranked medical college in the state. SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), which entered the ranking process for the first time this year was ranked 32nd in the country.

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, counted among the leading higher education institutions of the country, has been ranked among the top 50 in India in the latest QS India University Rankings 2020. The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings is a UK-based annual publication of university rankings comprising the global overall and subject rankings which rank the world’s top universities.

SOA has also been ranked 15th among the top 50 Deemed to be Universities in the country in the latest Outlook-ICARE India University rankings for 2019, making it the highest ranked such university in Odisha.

The department of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), of SOA, has now become the 4th institute in the country to get 3 of its programs accredited by the reputed Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA. Adding yet another feather to its glowing cap, SOA has been ranked fourth in the country in the Swachh Campus Ranking for 2019 conducted by the HRD ministry.

SOA is proud to be associated with 9 degree granting institutes, which has a whopping strength of 10,000 students. The institute leaves no stone unturned in providing quality education in the field of medicine, engineering & technology, dental sciences, management sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, law, nursing, hospitality, tourism management and agriculture.

Salient Features:-

127 Acres campus

4,47,395 sqm. Built-up Area

13 Research Centres

38 Research Labs

197 e-Enabled Classrooms

State-of-the-art 1400-seat auditorium alongside four other auditoria

Fully Wi-Fi Campus

37 National Collaborations

127 International Collaborations

High-end Multi-disciplinary Research in Emerging Areas

Adequate e-Resources with e-Databases

Fellowship for Doctoral & Post-Doctoral Programmes

Scholarship for Meritorious Students

