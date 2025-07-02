30-Day Vocabulary Challenge for Students: Learn 150 Essential Words This Summer Vacation

Summer Vacation 2025 is now officially over, and most schools have already reopened for the new academic session. As you settle back into your routine, it’s the perfect time to continue building on the momentum and sharpen your communication skills for the year ahead. To support your learning journey, we’ve created a 30-day vocabulary challenge designed to help you learn 5 new English words every day. By the end of the month, you’ll have added 150 useful and impressive words to your vocabulary—boosting both your confidence and language skills. Each word comes with a pronunciation guide, a simple meaning, and an example sentence to make learning easy and effective. Whether you're aiming to improve your school performance, prepare for competitive exams, or enhance your overall communication, this daily habit can help you speak and write more effectively.

Summer Vacation 2025 Vocabulary Challenge for Students (30 Days) Learn 5 new english words each day with simple meanings & sentences to boost your vocabulary. Below is the list of words for the thirty days of your challenge. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 1 1. Abundant Pronunciation: अबंडैंट

Meaning: Existing in large quantities

Sentence: The apple trees were abundant with ripe fruit. 2. Brisk Pronunciation: ब्रिस्क

Meaning: Quick and full of energy

Sentence: We took a brisk walk before lunch. 3. Cautious Pronunciation: कॉशियस

Meaning: Careful to avoid danger or mistakes

Sentence: She was cautious when climbing the slippery stairs. 4. Diligent Pronunciation: डिलिज़ेंट

Meaning: Hardworking and careful

Sentence: Rahul is a diligent student who always completes his homework. 5. Eager Pronunciation: ईगर

Meaning: Excited and ready to do something

Sentence: The kids were eager to go to the zoo.

Meaning: Easily broken or damaged

Sentence: The glass vase was so fragile it cracked with a touch. 2. Generous Pronunciation: ‍जे᠎̮नरस्‌

Meaning: Willing to give and share

Sentence: She was generous with her time and money. 3. Humble Pronunciation: हम्बल

Meaning: Modest, not thinking too highly of oneself

Sentence: Despite winning the competition, he remained humble. 4. Irritate Pronunciation: इरिटेट

Meaning: To annoy or bother

Sentence: The buzzing mosquito irritated him all night. 5. Joyful Pronunciation: जॉयफुल

Meaning: Full of happiness and delight

Vocabulary Challenge: Day 3 1. Kindhearted Pronunciation: काइंडहार्टिड

Meaning: Having a kind and caring nature

Sentence: The kindhearted woman fed the stray dogs every day. 2. Linger Pronunciation: लिंगर

Meaning: To stay longer than necessary

Sentence: The sweet scent of flowers lingered in the room. 3. Miserable Pronunciation: मिज़रेबल

Meaning: Very unhappy or uncomfortable

Sentence: He felt miserable after losing his favorite toy. 4. Nimble Pronunciation: निम्बल

Meaning: Quick and light in movement or thought

Sentence: The gymnast was nimble on her feet. 5. Perceive Pronunciation: पर्सीव

Meaning: To become aware of or understand something through the senses

Example: She could perceive the tension in the room even before anyone spoke. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 4 1. Quest Pronunciation: क्वेस्ट

Meaning: A long or difficult search for something

Sentence: The knight went on a quest to find the hidden treasure.

2. Reliable Pronunciation: रिलायबल

Meaning: Someone or something you can trust

Sentence: Neha is a reliable friend who always keeps her promises. 3. Timid Pronunciation: टिमिड

Meaning: Shy and not very confident

Sentence: The timid puppy hid behind the sofa when it heard loud noises. 4. Unique Pronunciation: यूनीक

Meaning: One of a kind; special

Sentence: Everyone's fingerprint is unique. 5. Vivid Pronunciation: विविड

Meaning: Very clear, bright, and full of life

Sentence: She painted a vivid picture of the sunset with orange and pink colors. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 5 1. Witty Pronunciation: विट्टी

Meaning: Clever and funny in speech

Sentence: Her witty remarks always made everyone laugh. 2. Yearn Pronunciation: यर्न

Meaning: To strongly desire something

Sentence: He yearned to visit his hometown during the holidays.

3. Zesty Pronunciation: ज़ेस्टी

Meaning: Full of energy and enthusiasm

Sentence: The zesty music made everyone want to dance. 4. Admire Pronunciation: ऐडमायर

Meaning: To respect and look up to someone

Sentence: I truly admire my teacher for her dedication. 5. Bold Pronunciation: बोल्ड

Meaning: Brave and not afraid to take risks

Sentence: The bold firefighter rescued the puppy from the fire. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 6 1. Calm Pronunciation: काम

Meaning: Peaceful and without worry

Sentence: The lake looked so calm in the morning light. 2. Delightful Pronunciation: डिलाइटफुल

Meaning: Very pleasant or enjoyable

Sentence: We had a delightful picnic by the river. 3. Envy Pronunciation: एन्वी

Meaning: A feeling of jealousy

Sentence: He felt envy when he saw his friend's new bicycle. 4. Fascinate Pronunciation: फैसिनेट

Meaning: To attract or interest someone greatly

Sentence: The magician’s tricks fascinated the children.

5. Grumble Pronunciation: ग्रम्बल

Meaning: To complain in a quiet, unhappy way

Sentence: She grumbled about waking up early for school Vocabulary Challenge: Day 7 1. Hasty Pronunciation: हेस्टी

Meaning: Done quickly without enough thought

Sentence: He made a hasty decision that he later regretted. 2. Inspire Pronunciation: इंस्पायर

Meaning: To motivate or encourage someone

Sentence: Her speech inspired the team to do their best. 3. Jolly Pronunciation: जॉली

Meaning: Happy and cheerful

Sentence: The jolly man laughed heartily at the joke. 4. Knowledgeable Pronunciation: नॉलेजबल

Meaning: Full of knowledge; well-informed

Sentence: The librarian is very knowledgeable about books. 5. Loyal Pronunciation: लॉयल

Meaning: Faithful and supportive

Sentence: Dogs are known to be loyal companions. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 8 1. Marvel

Pronunciation: मार्वल

Meaning: To feel great surprise or admiration

Sentence: Tourists marveled at the beauty of the Taj Mahal. 2. Neat Pronunciation: नीट

Meaning: Tidy and clean

Sentence: She keeps her desk neat and organized. 3. Obey Pronunciation: ओबे

Meaning: To follow rules or commands

Sentence: Good citizens obey traffic laws. 4. Polite Pronunciation: पोलाइट

Meaning: Showing good manners and respect

Sentence: He is always polite to elders. 5. Quick-witted Pronunciation: क्विक-विटेड

Meaning: Able to think and respond fast

Sentence: The quick-witted student solved the puzzle in seconds. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 9 1. Responsible Pronunciation: रिस्पॉन्सिबल

Meaning: Trustworthy and dependable

Sentence: She is responsible enough to look after her little brother. 2. Steady Pronunciation: स्टेडी

Meaning: Firm, stable, and not shaking

Sentence: Keep your hand steady while painting.

3. Thankful Pronunciation: थैंकफुल

Meaning: Feeling or showing gratitude

Sentence: I am thankful for my loving family. 4. Upbeat Pronunciation: अपबीट

Meaning: Positive and cheerful

Sentence: His upbeat attitude lifted everyone's spirits. 5. Vanish Pronunciation: वैनिश

Meaning: To disappear suddenly

Sentence: The magician made the coin vanish in front of our eyes. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 10 1. Wander Pronunciation: वॉन्डर

Meaning: To walk or move around without a clear direction

Sentence: We wandered through the forest for hours. 2. Xenial Pronunciation: ज़ेनियल

Meaning: Friendly to strangers or guests

Sentence: The villagers were xenial and welcomed us warmly. 3. Yield Pronunciation: यील्ड

Meaning: To give in or produce

Sentence: The farm yields a lot of vegetables each season. 4. Zeal Pronunciation: ज़ील

Meaning: Great enthusiasm or energy

Sentence: She worked on the project with great zeal.

5. Adapt Pronunciation: अडैप्ट

Meaning: To adjust to new conditions

Sentence: Animals adapt to their environment to survive. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 11 1.Tidy Pronunciation: टाईडी

Meaning: Clean and well-organized

Sentence: She always keeps her room tidy. 2.Curious Pronunciation: क्यूरियस

Meaning: Wanting to know or learn something

Sentence: The curious boy asked many questions. 3.Decide Pronunciation: डिसाइड

Meaning: To choose what to do

Sentence: He couldn’t decide which toy to buy. 4.Excite Pronunciation: एक्साइट

Meaning: To make someone feel happy and energetic

Sentence: The news of the school trip excited the students. 5.Fair Pronunciation: फैयर

Meaning: Treating everyone equally and kindly

Sentence: The teacher is fair and listens to everyone. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 12 1.Gracious Pronunciation: ग्रेशस

Meaning: Courteous, kind, and pleasant

Sentence: The host was gracious and made everyone feel welcome.

2.Hesitate Pronunciation: हेज़िटेट

Meaning: To pause before doing something, often due to uncertainty

Sentence: She didn’t hesitate to help the injured puppy. 3.Illuminate Pronunciation: इल्यूमिनेट

Meaning: To light up or make something clear

Sentence: The lanterns illuminated the dark room beautifully. 4.Justice Pronunciation: जस्टिस

Meaning: Fair treatment or behavior based on what is right

Sentence: The judge ensured justice was served in the courtroom. 5.Keen Pronunciation: कीन

Meaning: Eager or enthusiastic; sharp in perception

Sentence: He has a keen interest in learning new languages. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 13 1. Luminous Pronunciation: ल्यूमिनस

Meaning: Giving off light; bright or shining

Sentence: The moon looked luminous in the night sky. 2. Meticulous Pronunciation: मेटिक्युलस

Meaning: Very careful and precise

Sentence: She kept meticulous notes during the science experiment.

3. Notorious Pronunciation: नोटोरियस

Meaning: Famous for something bad

Sentence: The thief was notorious for his clever tricks. 4. Oblivious Pronunciation: ओब्लिवियस

Meaning: Unaware or not noticing something

Sentence: He was oblivious to the noise as he read his book. 5. Ponder Pronunciation: पॉन्डर

Meaning: To think deeply about something

Sentence: She pondered the meaning of the poem for a long time. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 14 1. Quaint Pronunciation: क्वेंट

Meaning: Charmingly old-fashioned or unusual

Sentence: We stayed in a quaint cottage in the countryside. 2. Resilient Pronunciation: रेज़िलिएंट

Meaning: Able to recover quickly from difficulties

Sentence: Children are often more resilient than we think. 3. Serene Pronunciation: सेरीन

Meaning: Calm, peaceful, and untroubled

Sentence: The serene beach made us feel relaxed and happy.

4. Tremble Pronunciation: ट्रेम्बल

Meaning: To shake slightly, often from fear or cold

Sentence: He began to tremble as he stepped onto the stage. 5. Venture Pronunciation: वेंचर

Meaning: To do something risky or daring

Sentence: They decided to venture into the dense forest. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 15 1. Wary Pronunciation: वेरी

Meaning: Careful to avoid danger or trouble

Sentence: She was wary of the dog barking loudly. 2. Drive out Pronunciation: ड्राइव आउट

Meaning: To force someone or something to leave

Sentence: The loud noise drove out the birds from the tree. 3. Yearning Pronunciation: यर्निंग

Meaning: A strong desire for something

Sentence: He had a deep yearning to meet his grandparents. 4. Zany Pronunciation: ज़ेनी

Meaning: Silly in a funny or strange way

Sentence: The clown’s zany tricks made the kids giggle.

5. Send away Pronunciation: सेंड अवे

Meaning: To make someone leave a place

Sentence: The teacher had to send away the noisy student. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 16 1. Stifle Pronunciation: स्टाइफल

Meaning: To suppress or hold back

Sentence: She tried to stifle her laughter during the serious meeting. 2. Tangible Pronunciation: टैन्जिबल

Meaning: Something that can be touched or clearly seen

Sentence: The tension in the room was so thick, it felt almost tangible. 3. Uplift Pronunciation: अपलिफ्ट

Meaning: To raise or improve emotionally or spiritually

Sentence: Her kind words uplifted everyone’s spirits. 4. Vulnerable Pronunciation: वल्नरेबल

Meaning: Easily hurt or affected

Sentence: The kitten looked small and vulnerable in the storm. 5. Wholesome Pronunciation: होलसम

Meaning: Good for health or morally good

Sentence: They enjoyed a wholesome family meal together.

Vocabulary Challenge: Day 17 1. Adept Pronunciation: अडेप्ट

Meaning: Highly skilled or proficient

Sentence: He is adept at solving complex math problems. 2. Benevolent Pronunciation: बेनेवलेंट

Meaning: Kind and generous

Sentence: The benevolent king was loved by all his subjects. 3. Conundrum Pronunciation: कनंड्रम

Meaning: A confusing and difficult problem

Sentence: Choosing between the two jobs was a real conundrum. 4. Disdain Pronunciation: डिसडेन

Meaning: A strong feeling of dislike or disrespect

Sentence: He looked at the messy room with disdain. 5. Elusive Pronunciation: इलूसिव

Meaning: Difficult to find, catch, or understand

Sentence: The solution to the puzzle remained elusive for hours. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 18 1. Futile Pronunciation: फ्यूटाइल

Meaning: Useless; pointless

Sentence: All their efforts to save the tree seemed futile after the storm.

2. Gratify Pronunciation: ग्रैटिफ़ाय

Meaning: To please or satisfy someone

Sentence: It gratified her to see her students succeed. 3. Harmony Pronunciation: हार्मनी

Meaning: Peaceful agreement or balance

Sentence: The siblings lived in perfect harmony after resolving their fight. 4. Impeccable Pronunciation: इम्पेकबल

Meaning: Perfect, without any errors or faults

Sentence: She wore an impeccable white dress to the ceremony. 5. Jubilant Pronunciation: जूबिलंट

Meaning: Extremely joyful or happy

Sentence: The team was jubilant after winning the championship. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 19 1. Kindle Pronunciation: किंडल

Meaning: To start or spark (a fire, emotion, or idea)

Sentence: Her speech kindled hope in the hearts of the people. 2. Lucid Pronunciation: लूसिड

Meaning: Clear and easy to understand

Sentence: His explanation of the concept was so lucid that everyone understood it.

3. Morose Pronunciation: मरोस

Meaning: Gloomy or very sad

Sentence: He was morose after hearing the bad news. 4. Novel Pronunciation: नॉवल

Meaning: New, original, or different

Sentence: The scientist came up with a novel solution to the problem. 5. Obstinate Pronunciation: ऑब्स्टिनेट

Meaning: Stubborn; not willing to change

Sentence: The obstinate child refused to eat his vegetables. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 20 1. Prudent Pronunciation: प्रूडन्ट

Meaning: Wise and sensible, especially in planning for the future

Sentence: It’s prudent to carry an umbrella during the rainy season. 2. Murmur Pronunciation: मर्मर

Meaning: A soft and quiet sound or voice

Sentence: She spoke in a gentle murmur so as not to wake the baby. 3. Ravenous Pronunciation: रैवनस

Meaning: Extremely hungry

Sentence: After skipping lunch, I was ravenous by dinner time.

4. Stoic Pronunciation: स्टोइक

Meaning: Not showing emotions even in pain or difficulty

Sentence: He stayed stoic even after hearing the disappointing news. 5. Trepidation Pronunciation: ट्रेपिडेशन

Meaning: A feeling of fear or anxiety about something that may happen

Sentence: She opened the letter with trepidation, unsure of its contents. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 21 1. Uncanny Pronunciation: अनकैनी

Meaning: Strange or mysterious in a way that is difficult to explain

Sentence: She has an uncanny ability to guess what I'm thinking. 2. Voracious Pronunciation: वोरेशस

Meaning: Having a very eager approach to an activity or appetite

Sentence: He is a voracious reader of mystery novels. 3. Waver Pronunciation: वेवर

Meaning: To be uncertain or unsteady

Sentence: Don’t waver in your decision once it's made. 4. Yearnful

Pronunciation: यर्नफुल

Meaning: Full of deep longing or desire

Sentence: Her eyes looked yearnful as she gazed out the window. 5. Zealous Pronunciation: ज़ेलस

Meaning: Showing great energy or enthusiasm

Sentence: The volunteers were zealous in their efforts to clean the park. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 22 1. Alleviate Pronunciation: अलीविएट

Meaning: To reduce or ease pain or a problem

Sentence: The medicine helped alleviate her headache. 2. Brutal Pronunciation: ब्रूटल

Meaning: Extremely cruel or harsh

Sentence: The movie showed the brutal reality of war. 3. Candid Pronunciation: कैंडिड

Meaning: Honest and straightforward

Sentence: She gave a candid reply about her struggles. 4. Debilitate Pronunciation: डेबिलिटेट

Meaning: To weaken or exhaust

Sentence: The illness debilitated him for several weeks. 5. Ecstatic Pronunciation: एक्स्टैटिक

Meaning: Extremely happy or joyful

Sentence: She was ecstatic when she got her dream job.

Vocabulary Challenge: Day 23 1. Feasible Pronunciation: फीज़िबल

Meaning: Possible and practical to do

Sentence: Your plan sounds feasible and well-thought-out. 2. Grimace Pronunciation: ग्रिमेस

Meaning: A twisted facial expression showing pain or disgust

Sentence: He gave a grimace when he tasted the sour lemon. 3. Hinder Pronunciation: हिन्डर

Meaning: To slow down or stop the progress of something

Sentence: The heavy traffic will hinder our arrival time. 4. Imminent Pronunciation: इमिनन्ट

Meaning: About to happen soon

Sentence: Dark clouds showed that rain was imminent. 5. Jovial Pronunciation: जोवियल

Meaning: Cheerful and friendly

Sentence: The jovial host kept the guests entertained. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 24 1. Ample Pronunciation: ऐम्पल

Meaning: More than enough; plentiful

Sentence: There was ample food for everyone at the party.

2. Baffle Pronunciation: बैफल

Meaning: To confuse or puzzle someone

Sentence: The magician’s tricks baffled the entire audience. 3. Compassionate Pronunciation: कंपैशनट

Meaning: Showing kindness and a desire to help others

Sentence: The compassionate nurse comforted the injured child. 4. Dreary Pronunciation: ड्रीरी

Meaning: Dull, boring, or depressing

Sentence: The sky was gray and the weather dreary all day. 5. Endure Pronunciation: एन्ड्योर

Meaning: To suffer patiently or last through difficult situations

Sentence: Soldiers must endure harsh conditions during war. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 25 1. Foster Pronunciation: फॉस्टर

Meaning: To encourage or support growth or development

Sentence: Schools should foster creativity in students. 2. Glimpse Pronunciation: ग्लिम्प्स

Meaning: A quick or brief look

Sentence: I caught a glimpse of the rainbow before it faded.

3. Humble Pronunciation: हम्बल

Meaning: Not proud; modest about one's achievements

Sentence: Despite her success, she remains humble and grounded. 4. Illuminate Pronunciation: इल्यूमिनेट

Meaning: To light up or make something clearer

Sentence: The candles illuminated the dark hall beautifully. 5. Judicious Pronunciation: जुडीशस

Meaning: Showing good judgment and sense

Sentence: She made a judicious decision to rest before the exam. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 26 1. Knack Pronunciation: नैक

Meaning: A natural talent or skill

Sentence: She has a knack for storytelling that captivates everyone. 2. Lenient Pronunciation: लीनियंट

Meaning: Not strict; forgiving in nature

Sentence: The teacher was lenient and gave extra time to complete the project. 3.Mundane Pronunciation: मन्डेन

Meaning: Ordinary and dull

Sentence: He wanted to escape the mundane routine of office life.

4.Nurture Pronunciation: नरचर

Meaning: To care for and help grow

Sentence: Parents should nurture curiosity in children. 5. Obsolete Pronunciation: ऑब्सोलीट

Meaning: No longer in use; outdated

Sentence: Typewriters have become obsolete in the digital age. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 27 1. Plausible Pronunciation: प्लॉज़िबल

Meaning: Believable or reasonable

Sentence: Her explanation for being late sounded plausible. 2.Quench Pronunciation: क्वेंच

Meaning: To satisfy thirst or a desire

Sentence: He drank cold water to quench his thirst after the run. 3. Refrain Pronunciation: रिफ्रेन

Meaning: To stop oneself from doing something

Sentence: Please refrain from shouting in the library. 4. Savvy Pronunciation: सैवी

Meaning: Smart and knowledgeable in practical matters

Sentence: She’s a savvy investor who always makes wise choices.

5. Tarnish Pronunciation: टार्निश

Meaning: To damage or dull reputation or shine

Sentence: The scandal tarnished his public image. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 28 1. Ubiquitous Pronunciation: युबिक्विटस

Meaning: Present everywhere at once

Sentence: Mobile phones have become ubiquitous in today’s world. 2. Vulnerable Pronunciation: वल्नरेबल

Meaning: Open to harm or emotional hurt

Sentence: The baby birds were vulnerable without their mother. 3. Whim Pronunciation: व्हिम

Meaning: A sudden or impulsive idea or desire

Sentence: She went on a trip to the hills on a whim. 4. Yearn Pronunciation: यर्न

Meaning: To have a strong desire or longing

Sentence: He yearned for his childhood days. 5. Zenith Pronunciation: ज़ीनिथ

Meaning: The highest point or peak

Sentence: She reached the zenith of her career as a scientist. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 29

1. Agile Pronunciation: ऐजाइल Meaning: Able to move quickly and easily Sentence: The dancer's agile movements impressed the audience. 2. Bewilder Pronunciation: बिविल्डर Meaning: To confuse or puzzle someone completely Sentence: The complex instructions bewildered the new employee. 3. Compel Pronunciation: कंपेल Meaning: To force someone to do something Sentence: The law compels drivers to wear seat belts. 4. Discreet Pronunciation: डिस्क्रीट Meaning: Careful and tactful in behavior or speech Sentence: He was discreet when discussing the confidential matter. 5. Eloquent Pronunciation: एलोक्वेंट Meaning: Fluent and persuasive in speaking or writing Sentence: Her eloquent speech moved the entire crowd. Vocabulary Challenge: Day 30 1. Flourish Pronunciation: फ्लरिश Meaning: To grow or develop in a healthy and strong way

Sentence: Her creativity flourished in the new school environment. 2. Grim Pronunciation: ग्रिम Meaning: Serious or gloomy in appearance or tone Sentence: The doctor gave a grim look after reading the report. 3. Hostile Pronunciation: हॉस्टाइल Meaning: Unfriendly or aggressive Sentence: The two teams had a hostile rivalry on the field. 4. Intricate Pronunciation: इन्ट्रिकेट Meaning: Very detailed or complex Sentence: The artist created an intricate design on the vase. 5. Justify Pronunciation: जस्टिफाइ Meaning: To show or prove something to be right or reasonable Sentence: He tried to justify his absence with a medical report. Easy Tips to Learn New Words Without Extra Work We get it, you already have a pile of holiday homework. So here are some simple, no-stress ways to make these new words stick without feeling like more schoolwork: