30-Day Vocabulary Challenge for Students: Learn 150 Essential Words This Summer Vacation

Summer Vacation 2025 is now officially over, and most schools have already reopened for the new academic session. As you settle back into your routine, it’s the perfect time to continue building on the momentum and sharpen your communication skills for the year ahead.
To support your learning journey, we’ve created a 30-day vocabulary challenge designed to help you learn 5 new English words every day. By the end of the month, you’ll have added 150 useful and impressive words to your vocabulary—boosting both your confidence and language skills.
Each word comes with a pronunciation guide, a simple meaning, and an example sentence to make learning easy and effective. Whether you're aiming to improve your school performance, prepare for competitive exams, or enhance your overall communication, this daily habit can help you speak and write more effectively.
Summer Vacation 2025 Vocabulary Challenge for Students (30 Days)
Learn 5 new english words each day with simple meanings & sentences to boost your vocabulary. Below is the list of words for the thirty days of your challenge.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 1
1. Abundant
Pronunciation: अबंडैंट
Meaning: Existing in large quantities
Sentence: The apple trees were abundant with ripe fruit.
2. Brisk
Pronunciation: ब्रिस्क
Meaning: Quick and full of energy
Sentence: We took a brisk walk before lunch.
3. Cautious
Pronunciation: कॉशियस
Meaning: Careful to avoid danger or mistakes
Sentence: She was cautious when climbing the slippery stairs.
4. Diligent
Pronunciation: डिलिज़ेंट
Meaning: Hardworking and careful
Sentence: Rahul is a diligent student who always completes his homework.
5. Eager
Pronunciation: ईगर
Meaning: Excited and ready to do something
Sentence: The kids were eager to go to the zoo.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 2
1. Fragile
Pronunciation: फ़्रैजाइल्
Meaning: Easily broken or damaged
Sentence: The glass vase was so fragile it cracked with a touch.
2. Generous
Pronunciation: जे̮नरस्
Meaning: Willing to give and share
Sentence: She was generous with her time and money.
3. Humble
Pronunciation: हम्बल
Meaning: Modest, not thinking too highly of oneself
Sentence: Despite winning the competition, he remained humble.
4. Irritate
Pronunciation: इरिटेट
Meaning: To annoy or bother
Sentence: The buzzing mosquito irritated him all night.
5. Joyful
Pronunciation: जॉयफुल
Meaning: Full of happiness and delight
Sentence: Her face was joyful when she opened her birthday gift.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 3
1. Kindhearted
Pronunciation: काइंडहार्टिड
Meaning: Having a kind and caring nature
Sentence: The kindhearted woman fed the stray dogs every day.
2. Linger
Pronunciation: लिंगर
Meaning: To stay longer than necessary
Sentence: The sweet scent of flowers lingered in the room.
3. Miserable
Pronunciation: मिज़रेबल
Meaning: Very unhappy or uncomfortable
Sentence: He felt miserable after losing his favorite toy.
4. Nimble
Pronunciation: निम्बल
Meaning: Quick and light in movement or thought
Sentence: The gymnast was nimble on her feet.
5. Perceive
Pronunciation: पर्सीव
Meaning: To become aware of or understand something through the senses
Example: She could perceive the tension in the room even before anyone spoke.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 4
1. Quest
Pronunciation: क्वेस्ट
Meaning: A long or difficult search for something
Sentence: The knight went on a quest to find the hidden treasure.
2. Reliable
Pronunciation: रिलायबल
Meaning: Someone or something you can trust
Sentence: Neha is a reliable friend who always keeps her promises.
3. Timid
Pronunciation: टिमिड
Meaning: Shy and not very confident
Sentence: The timid puppy hid behind the sofa when it heard loud noises.
4. Unique
Pronunciation: यूनीक
Meaning: One of a kind; special
Sentence: Everyone's fingerprint is unique.
5. Vivid
Pronunciation: विविड
Meaning: Very clear, bright, and full of life
Sentence: She painted a vivid picture of the sunset with orange and pink colors.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 5
1. Witty
Pronunciation: विट्टी
Meaning: Clever and funny in speech
Sentence: Her witty remarks always made everyone laugh.
2. Yearn
Pronunciation: यर्न
Meaning: To strongly desire something
Sentence: He yearned to visit his hometown during the holidays.
3. Zesty
Pronunciation: ज़ेस्टी
Meaning: Full of energy and enthusiasm
Sentence: The zesty music made everyone want to dance.
4. Admire
Pronunciation: ऐडमायर
Meaning: To respect and look up to someone
Sentence: I truly admire my teacher for her dedication.
5. Bold
Pronunciation: बोल्ड
Meaning: Brave and not afraid to take risks
Sentence: The bold firefighter rescued the puppy from the fire.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 6
1. Calm
Pronunciation: काम
Meaning: Peaceful and without worry
Sentence: The lake looked so calm in the morning light.
2. Delightful
Pronunciation: डिलाइटफुल
Meaning: Very pleasant or enjoyable
Sentence: We had a delightful picnic by the river.
3. Envy
Pronunciation: एन्वी
Meaning: A feeling of jealousy
Sentence: He felt envy when he saw his friend's new bicycle.
4. Fascinate
Pronunciation: फैसिनेट
Meaning: To attract or interest someone greatly
Sentence: The magician’s tricks fascinated the children.
5. Grumble
Pronunciation: ग्रम्बल
Meaning: To complain in a quiet, unhappy way
Sentence: She grumbled about waking up early for school
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 7
1. Hasty
Pronunciation: हेस्टी
Meaning: Done quickly without enough thought
Sentence: He made a hasty decision that he later regretted.
2. Inspire
Pronunciation: इंस्पायर
Meaning: To motivate or encourage someone
Sentence: Her speech inspired the team to do their best.
3. Jolly
Pronunciation: जॉली
Meaning: Happy and cheerful
Sentence: The jolly man laughed heartily at the joke.
4. Knowledgeable
Pronunciation: नॉलेजबल
Meaning: Full of knowledge; well-informed
Sentence: The librarian is very knowledgeable about books.
5. Loyal
Pronunciation: लॉयल
Meaning: Faithful and supportive
Sentence: Dogs are known to be loyal companions.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 8
1. Marvel
Pronunciation: मार्वल
Meaning: To feel great surprise or admiration
Sentence: Tourists marveled at the beauty of the Taj Mahal.
2. Neat
Pronunciation: नीट
Meaning: Tidy and clean
Sentence: She keeps her desk neat and organized.
3. Obey
Pronunciation: ओबे
Meaning: To follow rules or commands
Sentence: Good citizens obey traffic laws.
4. Polite
Pronunciation: पोलाइट
Meaning: Showing good manners and respect
Sentence: He is always polite to elders.
5. Quick-witted
Pronunciation: क्विक-विटेड
Meaning: Able to think and respond fast
Sentence: The quick-witted student solved the puzzle in seconds.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 9
1. Responsible
Pronunciation: रिस्पॉन्सिबल
Meaning: Trustworthy and dependable
Sentence: She is responsible enough to look after her little brother.
2. Steady
Pronunciation: स्टेडी
Meaning: Firm, stable, and not shaking
Sentence: Keep your hand steady while painting.
3. Thankful
Pronunciation: थैंकफुल
Meaning: Feeling or showing gratitude
Sentence: I am thankful for my loving family.
4. Upbeat
Pronunciation: अपबीट
Meaning: Positive and cheerful
Sentence: His upbeat attitude lifted everyone's spirits.
5. Vanish
Pronunciation: वैनिश
Meaning: To disappear suddenly
Sentence: The magician made the coin vanish in front of our eyes.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 10
1. Wander
Pronunciation: वॉन्डर
Meaning: To walk or move around without a clear direction
Sentence: We wandered through the forest for hours.
2. Xenial
Pronunciation: ज़ेनियल
Meaning: Friendly to strangers or guests
Sentence: The villagers were xenial and welcomed us warmly.
3. Yield
Pronunciation: यील्ड
Meaning: To give in or produce
Sentence: The farm yields a lot of vegetables each season.
4. Zeal
Pronunciation: ज़ील
Meaning: Great enthusiasm or energy
Sentence: She worked on the project with great zeal.
5. Adapt
Pronunciation: अडैप्ट
Meaning: To adjust to new conditions
Sentence: Animals adapt to their environment to survive.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 11
1.Tidy
Pronunciation: टाईडी
Meaning: Clean and well-organized
Sentence: She always keeps her room tidy.
2.Curious
Pronunciation: क्यूरियस
Meaning: Wanting to know or learn something
Sentence: The curious boy asked many questions.
3.Decide
Pronunciation: डिसाइड
Meaning: To choose what to do
Sentence: He couldn’t decide which toy to buy.
4.Excite
Pronunciation: एक्साइट
Meaning: To make someone feel happy and energetic
Sentence: The news of the school trip excited the students.
5.Fair
Pronunciation: फैयर
Meaning: Treating everyone equally and kindly
Sentence: The teacher is fair and listens to everyone.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 12
1.Gracious
Pronunciation: ग्रेशस
Meaning: Courteous, kind, and pleasant
Sentence: The host was gracious and made everyone feel welcome.
2.Hesitate
Pronunciation: हेज़िटेट
Meaning: To pause before doing something, often due to uncertainty
Sentence: She didn’t hesitate to help the injured puppy.
3.Illuminate
Pronunciation: इल्यूमिनेट
Meaning: To light up or make something clear
Sentence: The lanterns illuminated the dark room beautifully.
4.Justice
Pronunciation: जस्टिस
Meaning: Fair treatment or behavior based on what is right
Sentence: The judge ensured justice was served in the courtroom.
5.Keen
Pronunciation: कीन
Meaning: Eager or enthusiastic; sharp in perception
Sentence: He has a keen interest in learning new languages.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 13
1. Luminous
Pronunciation: ल्यूमिनस
Meaning: Giving off light; bright or shining
Sentence: The moon looked luminous in the night sky.
2. Meticulous
Pronunciation: मेटिक्युलस
Meaning: Very careful and precise
Sentence: She kept meticulous notes during the science experiment.
3. Notorious
Pronunciation: नोटोरियस
Meaning: Famous for something bad
Sentence: The thief was notorious for his clever tricks.
4. Oblivious
Pronunciation: ओब्लिवियस
Meaning: Unaware or not noticing something
Sentence: He was oblivious to the noise as he read his book.
5. Ponder
Pronunciation: पॉन्डर
Meaning: To think deeply about something
Sentence: She pondered the meaning of the poem for a long time.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 14
1. Quaint
Pronunciation: क्वेंट
Meaning: Charmingly old-fashioned or unusual
Sentence: We stayed in a quaint cottage in the countryside.
2. Resilient
Pronunciation: रेज़िलिएंट
Meaning: Able to recover quickly from difficulties
Sentence: Children are often more resilient than we think.
3. Serene
Pronunciation: सेरीन
Meaning: Calm, peaceful, and untroubled
Sentence: The serene beach made us feel relaxed and happy.
4. Tremble
Pronunciation: ट्रेम्बल
Meaning: To shake slightly, often from fear or cold
Sentence: He began to tremble as he stepped onto the stage.
5. Venture
Pronunciation: वेंचर
Meaning: To do something risky or daring
Sentence: They decided to venture into the dense forest.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 15
1. Wary
Pronunciation: वेरी
Meaning: Careful to avoid danger or trouble
Sentence: She was wary of the dog barking loudly.
2. Drive out
Pronunciation: ड्राइव आउट
Meaning: To force someone or something to leave
Sentence: The loud noise drove out the birds from the tree.
3. Yearning
Pronunciation: यर्निंग
Meaning: A strong desire for something
Sentence: He had a deep yearning to meet his grandparents.
4. Zany
Pronunciation: ज़ेनी
Meaning: Silly in a funny or strange way
Sentence: The clown’s zany tricks made the kids giggle.
5. Send away
Pronunciation: सेंड अवे
Meaning: To make someone leave a place
Sentence: The teacher had to send away the noisy student.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 16
1. Stifle
Pronunciation: स्टाइफल
Meaning: To suppress or hold back
Sentence: She tried to stifle her laughter during the serious meeting.
2. Tangible
Pronunciation: टैन्जिबल
Meaning: Something that can be touched or clearly seen
Sentence: The tension in the room was so thick, it felt almost tangible.
3. Uplift
Pronunciation: अपलिफ्ट
Meaning: To raise or improve emotionally or spiritually
Sentence: Her kind words uplifted everyone’s spirits.
4. Vulnerable
Pronunciation: वल्नरेबल
Meaning: Easily hurt or affected
Sentence: The kitten looked small and vulnerable in the storm.
5. Wholesome
Pronunciation: होलसम
Meaning: Good for health or morally good
Sentence: They enjoyed a wholesome family meal together.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 17
1. Adept
Pronunciation: अडेप्ट
Meaning: Highly skilled or proficient
Sentence: He is adept at solving complex math problems.
2. Benevolent
Pronunciation: बेनेवलेंट
Meaning: Kind and generous
Sentence: The benevolent king was loved by all his subjects.
3. Conundrum
Pronunciation: कनंड्रम
Meaning: A confusing and difficult problem
Sentence: Choosing between the two jobs was a real conundrum.
4. Disdain
Pronunciation: डिसडेन
Meaning: A strong feeling of dislike or disrespect
Sentence: He looked at the messy room with disdain.
5. Elusive
Pronunciation: इलूसिव
Meaning: Difficult to find, catch, or understand
Sentence: The solution to the puzzle remained elusive for hours.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 18
1. Futile
Pronunciation: फ्यूटाइल
Meaning: Useless; pointless
Sentence: All their efforts to save the tree seemed futile after the storm.
2. Gratify
Pronunciation: ग्रैटिफ़ाय
Meaning: To please or satisfy someone
Sentence: It gratified her to see her students succeed.
3. Harmony
Pronunciation: हार्मनी
Meaning: Peaceful agreement or balance
Sentence: The siblings lived in perfect harmony after resolving their fight.
4. Impeccable
Pronunciation: इम्पेकबल
Meaning: Perfect, without any errors or faults
Sentence: She wore an impeccable white dress to the ceremony.
5. Jubilant
Pronunciation: जूबिलंट
Meaning: Extremely joyful or happy
Sentence: The team was jubilant after winning the championship.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 19
1. Kindle
Pronunciation: किंडल
Meaning: To start or spark (a fire, emotion, or idea)
Sentence: Her speech kindled hope in the hearts of the people.
2. Lucid
Pronunciation: लूसिड
Meaning: Clear and easy to understand
Sentence: His explanation of the concept was so lucid that everyone understood it.
3. Morose
Pronunciation: मरोस
Meaning: Gloomy or very sad
Sentence: He was morose after hearing the bad news.
4. Novel
Pronunciation: नॉवल
Meaning: New, original, or different
Sentence: The scientist came up with a novel solution to the problem.
5. Obstinate
Pronunciation: ऑब्स्टिनेट
Meaning: Stubborn; not willing to change
Sentence: The obstinate child refused to eat his vegetables.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 20
1. Prudent
Pronunciation: प्रूडन्ट
Meaning: Wise and sensible, especially in planning for the future
Sentence: It’s prudent to carry an umbrella during the rainy season.
2. Murmur
Pronunciation: मर्मर
Meaning: A soft and quiet sound or voice
Sentence: She spoke in a gentle murmur so as not to wake the baby.
3. Ravenous
Pronunciation: रैवनस
Meaning: Extremely hungry
Sentence: After skipping lunch, I was ravenous by dinner time.
4. Stoic
Pronunciation: स्टोइक
Meaning: Not showing emotions even in pain or difficulty
Sentence: He stayed stoic even after hearing the disappointing news.
5. Trepidation
Pronunciation: ट्रेपिडेशन
Meaning: A feeling of fear or anxiety about something that may happen
Sentence: She opened the letter with trepidation, unsure of its contents.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 21
1. Uncanny
Pronunciation: अनकैनी
Meaning: Strange or mysterious in a way that is difficult to explain
Sentence: She has an uncanny ability to guess what I'm thinking.
2. Voracious
Pronunciation: वोरेशस
Meaning: Having a very eager approach to an activity or appetite
Sentence: He is a voracious reader of mystery novels.
3. Waver
Pronunciation: वेवर
Meaning: To be uncertain or unsteady
Sentence: Don’t waver in your decision once it's made.
4. Yearnful
Pronunciation: यर्नफुल
Meaning: Full of deep longing or desire
Sentence: Her eyes looked yearnful as she gazed out the window.
5. Zealous
Pronunciation: ज़ेलस
Meaning: Showing great energy or enthusiasm
Sentence: The volunteers were zealous in their efforts to clean the park.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 22
1. Alleviate
Pronunciation: अलीविएट
Meaning: To reduce or ease pain or a problem
Sentence: The medicine helped alleviate her headache.
2. Brutal
Pronunciation: ब्रूटल
Meaning: Extremely cruel or harsh
Sentence: The movie showed the brutal reality of war.
3. Candid
Pronunciation: कैंडिड
Meaning: Honest and straightforward
Sentence: She gave a candid reply about her struggles.
4. Debilitate
Pronunciation: डेबिलिटेट
Meaning: To weaken or exhaust
Sentence: The illness debilitated him for several weeks.
5. Ecstatic
Pronunciation: एक्स्टैटिक
Meaning: Extremely happy or joyful
Sentence: She was ecstatic when she got her dream job.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 23
1. Feasible
Pronunciation: फीज़िबल
Meaning: Possible and practical to do
Sentence: Your plan sounds feasible and well-thought-out.
2. Grimace
Pronunciation: ग्रिमेस
Meaning: A twisted facial expression showing pain or disgust
Sentence: He gave a grimace when he tasted the sour lemon.
3. Hinder
Pronunciation: हिन्डर
Meaning: To slow down or stop the progress of something
Sentence: The heavy traffic will hinder our arrival time.
4. Imminent
Pronunciation: इमिनन्ट
Meaning: About to happen soon
Sentence: Dark clouds showed that rain was imminent.
5. Jovial
Pronunciation: जोवियल
Meaning: Cheerful and friendly
Sentence: The jovial host kept the guests entertained.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 24
1. Ample
Pronunciation: ऐम्पल
Meaning: More than enough; plentiful
Sentence: There was ample food for everyone at the party.
2. Baffle
Pronunciation: बैफल
Meaning: To confuse or puzzle someone
Sentence: The magician’s tricks baffled the entire audience.
3. Compassionate
Pronunciation: कंपैशनट
Meaning: Showing kindness and a desire to help others
Sentence: The compassionate nurse comforted the injured child.
4. Dreary
Pronunciation: ड्रीरी
Meaning: Dull, boring, or depressing
Sentence: The sky was gray and the weather dreary all day.
5. Endure
Pronunciation: एन्ड्योर
Meaning: To suffer patiently or last through difficult situations
Sentence: Soldiers must endure harsh conditions during war.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 25
1. Foster
Pronunciation: फॉस्टर
Meaning: To encourage or support growth or development
Sentence: Schools should foster creativity in students.
2. Glimpse
Pronunciation: ग्लिम्प्स
Meaning: A quick or brief look
Sentence: I caught a glimpse of the rainbow before it faded.
3. Humble
Pronunciation: हम्बल
Meaning: Not proud; modest about one's achievements
Sentence: Despite her success, she remains humble and grounded.
4. Illuminate
Pronunciation: इल्यूमिनेट
Meaning: To light up or make something clearer
Sentence: The candles illuminated the dark hall beautifully.
5. Judicious
Pronunciation: जुडीशस
Meaning: Showing good judgment and sense
Sentence: She made a judicious decision to rest before the exam.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 26
1. Knack
Pronunciation: नैक
Meaning: A natural talent or skill
Sentence: She has a knack for storytelling that captivates everyone.
2. Lenient
Pronunciation: लीनियंट
Meaning: Not strict; forgiving in nature
Sentence: The teacher was lenient and gave extra time to complete the project.
3.Mundane
Pronunciation: मन्डेन
Meaning: Ordinary and dull
Sentence: He wanted to escape the mundane routine of office life.
4.Nurture
Pronunciation: नरचर
Meaning: To care for and help grow
Sentence: Parents should nurture curiosity in children.
5. Obsolete
Pronunciation: ऑब्सोलीट
Meaning: No longer in use; outdated
Sentence: Typewriters have become obsolete in the digital age.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 27
1. Plausible
Pronunciation: प्लॉज़िबल
Meaning: Believable or reasonable
Sentence: Her explanation for being late sounded plausible.
2.Quench
Pronunciation: क्वेंच
Meaning: To satisfy thirst or a desire
Sentence: He drank cold water to quench his thirst after the run.
3. Refrain
Pronunciation: रिफ्रेन
Meaning: To stop oneself from doing something
Sentence: Please refrain from shouting in the library.
4. Savvy
Pronunciation: सैवी
Meaning: Smart and knowledgeable in practical matters
Sentence: She’s a savvy investor who always makes wise choices.
5. Tarnish
Pronunciation: टार्निश
Meaning: To damage or dull reputation or shine
Sentence: The scandal tarnished his public image.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 28
1. Ubiquitous
Pronunciation: युबिक्विटस
Meaning: Present everywhere at once
Sentence: Mobile phones have become ubiquitous in today’s world.
2. Vulnerable
Pronunciation: वल्नरेबल
Meaning: Open to harm or emotional hurt
Sentence: The baby birds were vulnerable without their mother.
3. Whim
Pronunciation: व्हिम
Meaning: A sudden or impulsive idea or desire
Sentence: She went on a trip to the hills on a whim.
4. Yearn
Pronunciation: यर्न
Meaning: To have a strong desire or longing
Sentence: He yearned for his childhood days.
5. Zenith
Pronunciation: ज़ीनिथ
Meaning: The highest point or peak
Sentence: She reached the zenith of her career as a scientist.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 29
1. Agile
Pronunciation: ऐजाइल
Meaning: Able to move quickly and easily
Sentence: The dancer's agile movements impressed the audience.
2. Bewilder
Pronunciation: बिविल्डर
Meaning: To confuse or puzzle someone completely
Sentence: The complex instructions bewildered the new employee.
3. Compel
Pronunciation: कंपेल
Meaning: To force someone to do something
Sentence: The law compels drivers to wear seat belts.
4. Discreet
Pronunciation: डिस्क्रीट
Meaning: Careful and tactful in behavior or speech
Sentence: He was discreet when discussing the confidential matter.
5. Eloquent
Pronunciation: एलोक्वेंट
Meaning: Fluent and persuasive in speaking or writing
Sentence: Her eloquent speech moved the entire crowd.
Vocabulary Challenge: Day 30
1. Flourish
Pronunciation: फ्लरिश
Meaning: To grow or develop in a healthy and strong way
Sentence: Her creativity flourished in the new school environment.
2. Grim
Pronunciation: ग्रिम
Meaning: Serious or gloomy in appearance or tone
Sentence: The doctor gave a grim look after reading the report.
3. Hostile
Pronunciation: हॉस्टाइल
Meaning: Unfriendly or aggressive
Sentence: The two teams had a hostile rivalry on the field.
4. Intricate
Pronunciation: इन्ट्रिकेट
Meaning: Very detailed or complex
Sentence: The artist created an intricate design on the vase.
5. Justify
Pronunciation: जस्टिफाइ
Meaning: To show or prove something to be right or reasonable
Sentence: He tried to justify his absence with a medical report.
Easy Tips to Learn New Words Without Extra Work
We get it, you already have a pile of holiday homework. So here are some simple, no-stress ways to make these new words stick without feeling like more schoolwork:
1. Use Words in Conversations
Try using one or two new words into casual chats with family or friends. You don’t need to be perfect—just give it a try!
Example: Instead of saying "a lot of toys," say "an abundant number of toys."
2. Voice Notes Instead of Journals
Don’t feel like writing? Record a quick 30-second voice note on your phone using a new word in a sentence. It’s fast, fun, and you can replay them anytime.
3. Use Sticky Notes Around the House
Write one word per sticky note and place it somewhere you will see it often (like your mirror or desk). Just seeing the word every day helps you remember it.
4. Watch or Read Something You Like
While watching a show or reading a story, try to spot any of the new words you learned. If you hear or see one—awesome! You’re learning without even trying.
5. Make It a Family Game
At dinner or during a break, ask: "Guess what today’s new word means?" Turn it into a quick quiz or guessing game that everyone can join.
These tiny habits can make a big difference. You don’t need to write long stories or spend hours—just 5 minutes a day adds up to a more confident and smarter YOU by the end of summer.
Expanding your vocabulary doesn’t have to be boring or difficult. With just 5 words a day, you’ll finish summer break you will end ith 150 new words—enough to boost your school performance, enhance your communication, and make your writing shine. Stay consistent, stay curious, and most importantly—have fun learning!
