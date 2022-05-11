Symbiosis UG Programmes 2022: Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET/SLAT/SITEEE) Application To End Soon, Register at set-test.org

Symbiosis SET 2022: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has scheduled the application timelines for Symbiosis SET 2022 i.e., SET/SLAT/SITEEE Entrance Exams till the 15th June 2022. Apply for UG Engineering, Law, Management, Mass Communication, Liberal Arts, Economics, Computer Science, Applied Statistics & Data Science and other professional programmes offered by Symbiosis Institutes via the official website - set-test.org. Get Direct Link Here.

Symbiosis SET 2022: With the undergraduate admissions at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) starting soon, the varsity has already announced the first step of the cycle with the start of the SET 2022 Registrations. Symbiosis Entrance Test - SET 2022 is a university-level entrance exam that is held to screen candidates for admission to various undergraduate level programmes offered by the institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International. The application process for SET 2022 started on 25th January 2022 and will be available until 15th June 2022. Candidates who are seeking admission to different UG programmes at Symbiosis, need to register and apply for the SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 entrance exam by visiting the official website - set-test.org. Alternatively, candidates can also register for the Symbiosis SET 2022 Exam via the direct link placed below:

SET 2022, SLAT 2022 and SITEEE 2022 -

The university has diversified its entrance examination structure into three key tests i.e.,

SET General : Held to screen candidates for undergraduate programmes (B.B.A/B.C.A/B.B.A (Information Technology)/B.A. (Mass Communication)/B.Sc. (Economics) Hons./B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons./B.Sc. (Liberal Arts)/B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) Hons.)

: Held to screen candidates for undergraduate programmes (B.B.A/B.C.A/B.B.A (Information Technology)/B.A. (Mass Communication)/B.Sc. (Economics) Hons./B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons./B.Sc. (Liberal Arts)/B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) Hons.) SLAT - Symbiosis Law Admission Test : Held to screen aspirants seeking admission to law programmes (B.A LL.B(Hons)/B.B.A LL.B(Hons)/B.A LL.B./B.B.A LL.B) at different institutes

: Held to screen aspirants seeking admission to law programmes (B.A LL.B(Hons)/B.B.A LL.B(Hons)/B.A LL.B./B.B.A LL.B) at different institutes SITEEE - SIT Engineering Entrance Exam: Held to screen engineering aspirants seeking admission to B.Tech Programmes offered at SIT, Pune and Nagpur.

All three tests are scheduled to be held on 3rd July 2022 in Computer-based mode in different time slots. For instance, the SLAT 2022 will be held in the early morning session i.e., 9 AM to 10 AM, followed by SET - General being held in the forenoon session - 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The final test for engineering aspirants i.e., SITEEE will be held in the afternoon session - 2 PM to 3 PM. Now you can register for and attempt all three tests (SET General/SLAT/SITEEE).

SET 2022 Exam Pattern

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has designed each of the three tests i.e., SET - General, SLAT and SITEEE 2022, independently to ensure thorough preliminary screening of the candidates in line with the domain-specific knowledge and skills required for the programme. In line with this, the exam structure; including key sections, marking scheme and the syllabus has been tweaked to meet these requirements. The same has been discussed below:

SET 2022 Mandatory for Admission to Following Institutes

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has several affiliate institutes and colleges which accept the SET 2022 Entrance Exam for admission to different undergraduate programmes. The detailed institute-wise list of programmes for which candidates need to register and appear for the SET 2022 Exam is given in the table below:

Students can find detailed college-wise and programme-wise fee structures for different colleges and institutes here.

SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode across 80 cities all over India. A candidate may choose three preferences of test cities.

No change of test city requests will be entertained once the candidate has completed payment for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022. Test City allocation is made based on the date of payment for SLAT/SET/SITEEE. The earlier you pay, the higher chances of securing a Test City of your choice.

It is advisable that the candidate decides prior to registration, which test(s) he/she wants to appear for as in a computer based test, the test centre capacities are limited.

