Tamil Nadu School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 22, 2025, 13:28 IST

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a 12-day winter vacation starting from December 24, 2025, for all government and private schools. This decision follows the conclusion of half-yearly examinations on December 23. While the academic month of December saw several localized "rain holidays" due to Cyclone Ditwah, the official winter break remains consistent across the state. All educational institutions are scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 5, 2026, marking the beginning of the third term and final board exam preparations for Classes 10, 11, and 12.

Tamil Nadu School Winter Vacation: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has officially confirmed the winter vacation schedule for the 2025–2026 academic year. Following the completion of the state-wide half-yearly examinations, students across government, aided, and private schools will enjoy an extended 12-day holiday break. This vacation is strategically timed to allow students and staff to celebrate year-end festivities, including Christmas and New Year, while providing much-needed rest before the final term begins.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday Calendar 2025-26

According to the official notification, the holiday period will commence immediately after the last day of the half-yearly assessments. This year, the department has ensured a uniform holiday schedule for all classes, from primary to higher secondary level.

Event

Official Dates

Half-Yearly Exams End

December 23, 2025

Winter Vacation Starts

December 24, 2025

Total Duration

12 Days

Schools Reopen On

January 5, 2026

Extended Holidays for Half-Yearly Exams

While half-yearly holidays in Tamil Nadu typically span 7 to 9 days, the 2025 schedule provides a full 12-day break. This extension was granted to accommodate the uniform examination schedule for Classes 1 through 12.

  • Classes 10, 11, and 12: Completed their major subjects between December 10 and December 23.

  • Classes 6 to 9: Followed a staggered schedule ending on the same date.

  • Primary Schools (1-5): Conducted school-based assessments concluding by the 23rd.

The decision has been met with positive feedback from parents and teachers, as it ensures students have a significant break before the rigorous preparation for the 2026 Board Exams begins in January.

The Tamil Nadu winter holidays 2025 offer a vital window for students to rejuvenate. As schools are set to reopen on Monday, January 5, 2026, the School Education Department has instructed all institutions to resume regular academic activities immediately. For higher secondary students (Classes 10, 11, and 12), the post-vacation period will focus heavily on revision and practical exams in preparation for the upcoming public examinations.

Parents are encouraged to follow official circulars from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) and stay updated with local news for any district-specific announcements regarding school timings or weather-related changes.

