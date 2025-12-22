Tamil Nadu School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

Tamil Nadu School Winter Vacation: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has officially confirmed the winter vacation schedule for the 2025–2026 academic year. Following the completion of the state-wide half-yearly examinations, students across government, aided, and private schools will enjoy an extended 12-day holiday break. This vacation is strategically timed to allow students and staff to celebrate year-end festivities, including Christmas and New Year, while providing much-needed rest before the final term begins. Tamil Nadu School Holiday Calendar 2025-26 According to the official notification, the holiday period will commence immediately after the last day of the half-yearly assessments. This year, the department has ensured a uniform holiday schedule for all classes, from primary to higher secondary level.

Event Official Dates Half-Yearly Exams End December 23, 2025 Winter Vacation Starts December 24, 2025 Total Duration 12 Days Schools Reopen On January 5, 2026 Extended Holidays for Half-Yearly Exams While half-yearly holidays in Tamil Nadu typically span 7 to 9 days, the 2025 schedule provides a full 12-day break. This extension was granted to accommodate the uniform examination schedule for Classes 1 through 12. Classes 10, 11, and 12: Completed their major subjects between December 10 and December 23.

Classes 6 to 9: Followed a staggered schedule ending on the same date.

Primary Schools (1-5): Conducted school-based assessments concluding by the 23rd. The decision has been met with positive feedback from parents and teachers, as it ensures students have a significant break before the rigorous preparation for the 2026 Board Exams begins in January.