TN HSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest Tamil Nadu Board 12th News and Updates Here

TN Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: The Tamil Nadu board class 12 exam result 2023 will be announced on the official website. Candidates awaiting the results can check here the class 12 exam details, result updates, toppers list etc.

TN HSC Result 2023 Date & Time: Directorate of Government Examination will be announcing the TN HSC class 12 results by May 2023. The board will be announcing the results for the arts, science and commerce stream students. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results through the link given on the website.

TN board class 12 exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023. Approximately 8.5 Lakh students are said to have appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus 2 examinations in 2023. Updates regarding the announcement of the class 12 TN board exams are expected to be given by the board official soon.

TN HSC Result 2023 Date and Time

The Tamil Nadu board class 12 exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023. The evaluation of the answer sheets are expected to be completed soon. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the release of TN HSC result below.

TN Class 12 Exams 2022 March 13 to April 3, 2023 TN Class 12 Results 2022 May 2023

Official Links To Check HSC TN Result 2023

Tamil Nadu HSC result 2023 will be declared on the official website of the board. To check the TN class 12 HSC result 2023, candidates are required to visit the website - dge.tn.gov.in.

How to Check TN HSC Result 2023 Online?

Tamil Nadu board will be announcing the results of the class 12 board exams soon. To check the TN board class 12 results candidates can visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the board results.

Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu board official website

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the TN class 12 result for further reference

TN HSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Tamil Nadu board conducts re-evaluation process for candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors. The applications for the re-evaluation process will be released on the official website after the board results are announced. The details schedule for the TN HSC re-evaluation process will be announced shortly after the results.

TN Class 12 Compartment Result 2023

Compartment exams are conducted by the board for the students who failed to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The TN HSC compartment exam applications will be released on the official website after the board results are announced. Candidates and fill and submit the compartment exam applications based on the number of subjects in the compartment exams. The detailed schedule for the TN HSC compartment exam will be released soon.

TN HSC Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Tamil Nadu board class 12 exam results will be announced on the official website of the board. Along with announcing the board results, the board will also provide details of the performance of the students in the boar exams. In 2022, the overall pass percentage recorded for class 12 exams was 93.76%.Candidates can check the complete details below.

Particulars Numbers Total number of candidates appeared 9.12 lakhs Total number of candidates passed 8.21 lakhs Total number of candidates Absent 31,034 Overall pass percentage 93.76% Overall pass percentage of girls 96.32% Overall pass percentage of boys 90.96%

TN Grading System For Tamil Nadu HSC

A grading system is followed by the board to mark the students based on the board exam marks. Students will be graded based on the mark range set by the board. Check the reading system below.