TMC Recruitment 2020 for Junior Resident, Lab Technician and other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Walk-in on Oct 12

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), HRD Department has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Resident, Lab Technician and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 October 2020.

Notification details:

ADVT.NO.:TMC/HBCHS/119/20

Dt. 05.10.2020

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview:12 October 2020

Vacancy Details:

Junior Resident-01

Lab Technician (Pathology)-01

OT / ICU Technician-02

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Junior Resident-M.B.B.S. with successful completion of Internship.

Lab Technician (Pathology)-B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology with 50% marks with 2 years experience in Medical Laboratory OR B.Sc. in (Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Botany/Zoology/Life Sciences/ Biotechnology) with 50% marks and D.M.L.T. (Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology) from Government recognized Institute with 01 year experience in a Medical Laboratory. Candidate familiar with Biochemistry auto analyzers, Serum Protein Electrophoresis & Immunofixation techniques will be given preference.

OT / ICU Technician-H.S.C. (Science) with some experience in ICU/OT as Technician / Respiratory Therapist in a reputed institute. 1 year’s certificate / Diploma course in Electronics OR related subjects will be desirable. Preference will be given to those who have passed 1 year course in OT / ICU from a reputed institute.

Consolidated Pay P.M.:

Junior Resident-Rs. 72,000/-

Lab Technician (Pathology)-Rs. 20,000/-to- Rs. 25,000/-

OT / ICU Technician-Rs.12,000/-to0Rs. 18,000/-https://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/JobDetail?jobId=8086

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview 0n 12th October 2020, Monday between 9.30 a.m. & 11.30 a.m. at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Civil Hospital Campus, Sangrur, Punjab -148001 along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, zerox copy of PANCARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates. Check the notificatin link for details in this regards.