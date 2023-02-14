TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

TATA Steel JET Admit Card has been released by the TATA Steel for the post of Junior Engineer Trainee. Candidates can download the Admit Card from the official website of TATA Steel i.e., www.tatasteel.com For more information on how to download the Admit Card, TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023 Download direct link, Exam dates and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The application form was released on 17th January 2023 and the last date to apply for Junior Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 was 28th January 2023. The TATA Steel Released the admit card on 10th February 2023. The selection process will consist of a written examination and document verification.

The TATA Steel JET Recruitment 2023 Examination is scheduled to be held on 19th February 2023. Candidates must download the admit card soon to avoid the last moment rush.

Candidates can download the admit card by entering their user ID and Password on the login portal at cdn.digialm.com

We have shared below a step by step process to download the TATA Steel JET Admit Card. However, candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below.

TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023 Download Click Here

How to Download the TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023?

Go to the official website of TATA Steel i.e., www.tatasteel.com Click on the link that shows “TATA Steel JET Admit Card 2023” Now enter the user ID and Password on the login portal at cdn.digialm.com Click on the submit button and TATA Steel Admit Card 2023 will be displayed. Download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must download the admit card and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

They must carry a hard copy of the Admit Card along with a valid id proof and a passport size photograph at the examination venue.