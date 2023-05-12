TBSE Madhyamik Class 12 Results 2023 Expected Soon, Check Details Here

TBSE 10th and 12th result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates waiting for the board results can check the result details here.

TBSE Result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the TBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. Candidates must note that an official confirmation regarding the board result is expected to be announced in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura board Madhyamik and class 12 exams can visit the official website of the Tripura board - tbse.tripura.gov.in to check the results.

As per the latest media reports the Tripura board 10th and 12th results will be available by the end of the month. This year TBSE conducted the class 10 and 12 exams from March 15 to April 19, 2023. Approximately 43 thousand students have appeared for the class 10 and the Madrassa Alim exams while 38 thousand students appeared for the class 12 exams.

Tripura Board Results 2023 Date and Time

An announcement on the date and time for the declaration of the board results is expected to be made soon. A confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the board exams is expected soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on the board results.

TBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Steps to Check Board Results

Tripura board 10th and 12th result 2023 is expected to be announced by the officials soon. To check the results candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Tripura board website

Step 2: Click on the TBSE 10th/ 12th result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link provided

Step 4: Download the Tripura 10th and 12th result for further reference

TBSE Result 2023 Minimum Passing Mark

Tripura Board has set minimum qualifying marks for the students appearing for the class 10 and 12 exams. Those who score below the minimum required marks will have to appear for the compartment exams and improve their marks while those who have scores above the minimum passing marks will be able to apply for further admission procedures. The minimum marks required to students to be considered as qualified in the board exams is 30%. Students need to score 30% in each subject and overall.

