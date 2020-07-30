Teacher Recruitment TGT/PGT/PRT 2020 Update: National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is going to bring these changes, Check Highlights Here!

On 29th July 2020, Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank presented the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that aims at Transforming India by implementing key reforms in the Indian Education System. The Education Policy has been changed after 34 years including some major reforms like introducing 5+3+3+4 Curricular, Use of technology in classroom teaching, introduction of local languages as the medium of instruction till class V and merger of University Grants Commission (UGC), All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council of Teacher Education, etc.

HRD Minister said that the new policy has been framed to make India a Global Knowledge Superpower and is based on the vision shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower, Learn to Lead".

These days you can see an upsurge in the number of Teaching Jobs as initiatives are being taken to increase the number of Government Schools and Colleges which further requires the appointment of more teachers for the various teaching posts. In India, teaching is considered to be one of the most reputed and noble professions as it helps to improve the lives of children in many ways. In most of the Government and Private Schools, you will find four levels of teaching jobs:

TEACHING POSTS LEVELS Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) For teaching upto 12th Standard Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) For teaching upto 10th Standard Primary Teacher (PRT) For teaching from 1st upto 5th Standard Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) For teaching upto Nursery Level

National Education Policy 2020 Impact on Teacher Recruitment

Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal also shared that “Teachers will be recruited through robust and transparent processes. Promotions will be merit-based, and a mechanism will be developed for multi-source periodic performance appraisals”.

National Education Policy 2020 Focuses on Teacher Training

HRD Minister also shared that new education Policy is also focussed on changing the approach to Teacher Education. In his tweet, he mentioned that “Teachers will require training in high-quality content & pedagogy. As colleges/universities move towards becoming multidisciplinary, they will also aim to house outstanding education departments that offer B.Ed., M.Ed., & Ph.D. degrees in education”.

#NEP2020#AcharyaDevoBhava: Teachers will require training in high-quality content & pedagogy. As colleges/universities move towards becoming multidisciplinary, they will also aim to house outstanding education departments that offer B.Ed., M.Ed., & Ph.D. degrees in #education. pic.twitter.com/bpWD1tx8h7 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 30, 2020

The new National Education Policy is also focused to bring equitable and inclusive education by addressing the issue of availability and Capacity Development of Teachers.

So, candidates who are preparing for the Teaching Job (Government or Private) must read above highlights of new National Education Policy and make themselves updated with the new changes as it will help them in preparing for New Teaching Job Opportunities. Our endeavour is to constantly update you with each and every government teaching job announced by different Government Education Boards both at Central and State level. Candidates applying for the Government Teaching Jobs are advised to regularly visit this page for more updates regarding various Government Teacher Jobs.