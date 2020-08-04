KVS Teacher Recruitment 2020 Latest News: Kendriya Vidyalayas might not change Medium of Instruction as per New Education Policy (NEP) 2020

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2020 Latest News: HRD Minister Dr. Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced some major reforms in the recently launched National Education Reform (NEP) 2020. One of the groundbreaking reform announced in the New Education policy is introduction of local languages as the medium of instruction till class V (5th Standard) in both Government & Private Schools. HRD Minister shared through his tweet that “Since most of the learning happens in the mother tongue, we ensured that wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/mother-tongue/local language/regional language”.

New Education Policy Promoting Multilingualism and the Power of Language

As per National Education Policy 2020, Home Language is usually the same language as the mother tongue or that which is spoken by local communities. However, at times in multi-lingual families, there can be a home language spoken by other family members which may sometimes be different from mother tongue or local language. Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language. Thereafter, the home/local language shall continue to be taught as a language wherever possible. This will be followed by both public and private schools.

High-quality textbooks, including in science, will be made available in home languages/mother tongue. All efforts will be made early on to ensure that any gaps that exist between the language spoken by the child and the medium of teaching are bridged. In cases where home language/mother tongue textbook material is not available, the language of transaction between teachers and students will still remain the home language/mother tongue wherever possible. Teachers will be encouraged to use a bilingual approach, including bilingual teaching-learning materials, with those students whose home language may be different from the medium of instruction. All languages will be taught with high quality to all students; a language does not need to be the medium of instruction for it to be taught and learned well.

The Education Minister also said that the State Government will have to make decisions relating to the implementation of multilingualism reform in the schools under their Jurisdiction. Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) operates under the Central Jurisdiction and the Minister said that “The beauty of this policy is flexibility... We will try to take everyone along in the process of making a vibrant India”. However, there are some roadblocks in implementing local languages as the medium of instruction till class V (5th Standard) in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS Schools)

Roadblocks in Implementing local languages as the medium of instruction till class V (5th Standard) in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS Schools)

The senior officials of Kendriya Vidyalyas have suggested that it would be difficult to promote multilingualism in schools because of the following reasons:

1. Difficult to Recruit & Post Teachers in Regions or Zones where they can teach in Native Language

Since KVS Teachers are recruited at PAN India Level, it would be difficult for Kendriya Vidyalayas to recruit and Post teachers based on the mother tongue of the specific region. If this obstacle gets removed, then it would become easier to teach the students in their mother tongue as they find it difficult to study things in different languages like English.

2. Difficult to Transfer Teachers in Regions or Zones where they can teach in Native Language

Also, KVS Teaching Posts are transferrable jobs and it would be difficult to do the posting of teachers on the basis of the language in which they can teach their subject at primary level or til 5th Grade.

3. Difficult to Recruit Teachers for the Language opted by Less Number of Students

The Education System under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) follows the practice of 3 Language formula in which English & Hindi Languages are taught to students from 1st to 12th Standard and Sanskrit is being mandatorily taught from 6th to 8th Standard. Later, in 9th & 10th Standard, students need to opt between Hindi & Sanskrit Languages. All of the three languages are being studied by lot of students in the school. It would be difficult to recruit teachers for the language opted by few selected students in the school.

Till now KVS has 1240 Schools across India. Here is the brief detail of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Operations across India:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Total Number of Schools 1240 Number of Students 1315216 Number of Employees 48314 Number of Regions 25 Number of Zonal Institute of Education and Training (ZIETs) 5

