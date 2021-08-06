Term 2 - CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22: Download PDF for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 English Core subject (CBSE Academic Session 2021-22) is available here for download in PDF format.

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 English Core subject (CBSE Academic Session 2021-22) is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download the PDF is given at the end of the article. Link to access the Term 1 syllabus of this subject is also available here. Students are advised to go through the CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2 - CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2021-22:

Reading Comprehension: (8 + 5) = 13

- Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary /discursive or persuasive)

- Unseen passage for Note Making and Summarising.

Creative Writing Skills and Grammar: (3 + 5 + 4) = 12

Short Writing Tasks

- Posters

Long Writing Tasks

- Official Letters: e.g. to school/college authorities (regarding admissions,

school issues, requirements / suitability of courses)

- Debate

Grammar

- Determiners

- Tenses

- Re-ordering of Sentences

{MCQs on Gap filling/ Transformation of Sentences }

Literature: (9 Marks for Hornbill + 6 Marks for Snapshots = 15 Marks)

Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis,

inference, extrapolation

Book-Hornbill:

- The Voice of the Rain (Poem)

- The Ailing Planet: The Green

- Movement’s Role (Prose)

- The Browning Version( Play)

- Childhood (Poem)

- Silk Road (Prose)

Book-Snapshots:

- Albert Einstein at School (Prose)

- Mother’s Day (Play)

- Birth ( Prose)

Total: 40 Marks

ASL: 10 Marks

Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks

