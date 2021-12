Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Term 2) Syllabus 2022 & plan your studies for the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Physical Education board exam 2022.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term II – Theory

Short/Long Answer – 35 MARKS

Unit 3: Yoga & Lifestyle

Asanas as preventive measures

Obesity: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Vajrasana, Hastasana, Trikonasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana

Diabetes: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Bhujangasana, Paschimottasana, Pavan Muktasana, Ardh Matsyendrasana

Asthma: Procedure, Benefits & contraindications for Sukhasana, Chakrasana, Gomukhasana, Parvatasana, Bhujangasana, Paschimottasana, Matsyasana

Hypertension: Tadasana, Vajrasana, Pavan Muktasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Bhujangasana, Sharasana

Unit 4: Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children with Special Needs - DIVYANG)

Concept of Disability & Disorder

Types of Disability, its causes & nature (cognitive disability, intellectual disability, physical

disability)

Types of Disorder, its cause & nature (ADHD, SPD, ASD, ODD, OCD)

Disability Etiquettes Strategies to make Physical Activities assessable for

children with special need

Unit 7: Physiology & Injuries in Sports

● Physiological factor determining component of Physical Fitness

● Effect of exercise on Cardiorespiratory System

● Effect of exercise on Muscular System

● Sports injuries: Classification (Soft Tissue

Injuries:(Abrasion, Contusion, Laceration, Incision, Sprain & Strain) Bone & Joint

Injuries: (Dislocation, Fractures: Stress Fracture, Green Stick, Communated,

Transverse Oblique & Impacted) Causes, Prevention & treatment

● First Aid – Aims & Objectives

Psychology & Sports

● Personality; its definition & types – Trait & Types

(Sheldon & Jung Classification) & Big Five Theory

● Motivation, its type & techniques

● Meaning, Concept & Types of Aggressions in Sports

Unit 10: Training in Sports

● Strength – Definition, types & methods of improving Strength – Isometric, Isotonic & Isokinetic

● Endurance - Definition, types & methods to develop Endurance – Continuous Training, Interval Training & Fartlek Training

● Speed – Definition, types & methods to develop Speed – Acceleration Run & Pace Run

● Flexibility – Definition, types & methods to improve flexibility

● Coordinative Abilities – Definition & types

TERM II – PRACTICAL