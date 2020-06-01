Study at Home
Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 495 Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Muncipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medial Officer and Intensivist

Jun 1, 2020 16:22 IST
Thane Municipal Recruitment 2020

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Muncipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medial Officer and Intensivist. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website of Thane Municipal Corporation i.e. thanecity.gov.in on or before 05 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 05 June 2020

Thane Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 495

  • Nurses (GNM/ B.Sc.)  - 250
  • Nurse (ANM) - 150
  • Medical Officer (MBBS) - 40
  • Medical Officer (Ayush) - 40
  • Intensivist  - 15

Salary:

  • Medical Officer - Rs. 80000
  • AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs. 60000
  • Nurse (GNM/B.Sc Nursing) - Rs. 30000
  • ANM- Rs. 15000
  • Intensivist  - Rs. 25,000

Eligibility Criteria for Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Intensivist - MD/ DNB Med/ Anesthesia/ Critical Care/ Chest with IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 to 3 years of experience
  • Medical Officer- MBBS with 1 to 2 years of experience
  • Ayush Medical Officer - BUMS or  BAMS or BHMS with 1 to 2 years of experience
  • Nurse - GNM / B. Sc. Nursing with 1 to 2 years of experience
  • ANM - ANM  and 2 to 3 years of experience

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website thanecity.gov.in on or before 05 June 2020.

Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Recruitment Notification

Thane Municipal Corporation Online Application Link for Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts

