Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 495 Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Muncipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medial Officer and Intensivist. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website of Thane Municipal Corporation i.e. thanecity.gov.in on or before 05 June 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 05 June 2020
Thane Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 495
- Nurses (GNM/ B.Sc.) - 250
- Nurse (ANM) - 150
- Medical Officer (MBBS) - 40
- Medical Officer (Ayush) - 40
- Intensivist - 15
Salary:
- Medical Officer - Rs. 80000
- AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs. 60000
- Nurse (GNM/B.Sc Nursing) - Rs. 30000
- ANM- Rs. 15000
- Intensivist - Rs. 25,000
Eligibility Criteria for Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Intensivist - MD/ DNB Med/ Anesthesia/ Critical Care/ Chest with IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 to 3 years of experience
- Medical Officer- MBBS with 1 to 2 years of experience
- Ayush Medical Officer - BUMS or BAMS or BHMS with 1 to 2 years of experience
- Nurse - GNM / B. Sc. Nursing with 1 to 2 years of experience
- ANM - ANM and 2 to 3 years of experience
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website thanecity.gov.in on or before 05 June 2020.
Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Recruitment Notification
Thane Municipal Corporation Online Application Link for Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts