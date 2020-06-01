Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 495 Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Muncipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Nurse, Medial Officer and Intensivist. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website of Thane Municipal Corporation i.e. thanecity.gov.in on or before 05 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 05 June 2020

Thane Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 495

Nurses (GNM/ B.Sc.) - 250

Nurse (ANM) - 150

Medical Officer (MBBS) - 40

Medical Officer (Ayush) - 40

Intensivist - 15

Salary:

Medical Officer - Rs. 80000

AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs. 60000

Nurse (GNM/B.Sc Nursing) - Rs. 30000

ANM- Rs. 15000

Intensivist - Rs. 25,000

Eligibility Criteria for Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Intensivist - MD/ DNB Med/ Anesthesia/ Critical Care/ Chest with IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 to 3 years of experience

Medical Officer- MBBS with 1 to 2 years of experience

Ayush Medical Officer - BUMS or BAMS or BHMS with 1 to 2 years of experience

Nurse - GNM / B. Sc. Nursing with 1 to 2 years of experience

ANM - ANM and 2 to 3 years of experience

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website thanecity.gov.in on or before 05 June 2020.

Thane Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Intensivist Recruitment Notification

Thane Municipal Corporation Online Application Link for Nurse, MO and Intensivist Posts