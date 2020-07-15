Study at Home
Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 2995 Vacancies Notified for Nurse, MO, Intensivist and Other Posts, Apply @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at thanecity.gov.in for 2900+ vacancies for Nurse, Medical Officer and Others. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details here.

Jul 15, 2020 19:37 IST
Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse, MO, Intensivist and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 July 2020.

A total of 2995 Vacancies have been notified under Thane Municipal Corporation and post wise vacancy details are given below. The online applications have been started from today at thanecity.gov.in.i.e. 14 July 2020. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts by 28 July 2020. Candidates can check all essential details including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 14 July 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 28 July 2020

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Intensivist

45

Medical Officer – MBBS

600

Medical Officer – AYUSH

240

Nurses – GNM/BSC

1380

Nurses – ANM

450

Anesthetist

120

Store Officer

06

Medical Transcriptionist

12

MGPS Technician

12

Lab Technician

10

Physician

120

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification & Experience:

  • Intensivist - MD/DNB Med/Anesthesia/Critical Care/Chest with IDCCM/MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2-3 years experience in ICU.
  • Anaesthetist - MD in Anesthesia.
  • Physician - MD/DNB-Medicine with 2 years of experience.
  • Medical Officer - MBBS with 2 years of ICU experience.
  • Medical Officer Ayush - Candidates with BAMS with 3 years of ICU experience.
  • Nurses - GNM/BSc Nursing with 1-2 years of experience.
  • Store Officer -Any graduate with one year of experience as store officer.
  • Medical Transcriptionist - Diploma in Medical Transcription with 2-3 years of hospital experience.
  • MGPS Technician - MGPS Technician.

How to apply for Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 28 July 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

