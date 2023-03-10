THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Executive Trainee Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

THDC has invited online applications for the Executive Trainee Posts on its official website. Check THDC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has invited online application for the Executive Trainee (Human Resource) and Executive Trainee (Public Relations) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 30th March 2023.

According to the notification released, candidates who have earlier submitted /applied against Advt No. -03/2022 dated 17.03.2022 and are meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria will be considered for the selection process and may not apply again for the said post.

Notification Details THDC Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No.-04/2022

Important Date THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Closing of Online Registration: 30th March 2023

Last date of submission of payment (For Registered candidates only): 1st April 2023

Vacancy Details THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Executive Trainee (Human Resource)-15

Executive Trainee (Public Relations)-02

Eligibility Criteria THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Executive Trainee (Human Resource)-Full Time/regular MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management (HR as Main or Major Subject) /HRD/HRM with Minimum 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum

60% marks or Minimum 2 years full time Postgraduate Diploma in PM&IR/Labour Welfare

with minimum 60% marks or Master's in Social Work or MHROD from recognized

university/Institutes recognized by appropriate statutory authority. Desirable Qualification: LLB.

Executive Trainee (Public Relations)-Graduate with 2 Year Full time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in PR/Mass Communication or Journalism from recognized Indian University or

Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

How To Download: THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of THDC India Limited. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt No. -4/2023 Recruitment for the Post of Executive Trainee Human Resource/Public Relation' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or 30th March 2023.