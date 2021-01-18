Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2021 for Nurse Locum/Project Nurse and other Posts @ tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Nurse Jobs 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Nurse Locum/Project Nurse and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on every Friday before 16 February 2021.

Candidates holding certain educational qualification including General Nursing Midwifery and / or B.Sc. (Nursing) can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Nurse Jobs 2021 Notification:

Advt No: OS/19/2020

Date: 15.01.2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Nurse Jobs 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: Every Friday before 16 February 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) 2021 Nurse Jobs Notification:

Nurse (Locum)

Project Nurse

Adhoc Nurse

Contract Nurse



Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) 2021 Nurse Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have General Nursing Midwifery and / or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Remuneration for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Nurse Jobs Notification:

For Fresher’s:

G.N.M : Rs. 23,000/- (Fixed)

B.SC (Nursing) : Rs. 25,000/- (Fixed)

For candidates with 2 years or more experience:

G.N.M : Rs. 25,000/- (Fixed)

Age : Should not exceed 40 years at the time of interview

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Nurse Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) 2021 Nurse Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates fulfilling the mentioned requirements and also desire to work on leave Vacancy may attend the interview on every Friday before 16 February 2021 with Bio Data, attested copies of certificates regarding date of birth, qualifications, MNC registration number, experience, etc. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.