TMC Recruitment 2023 For Pharmacist, Assistant & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TMC Pharmacist Jobs 2023 Apply for Various Vacancies

TMC Recruitment 2023: TMC  has invited online applications for the 29 Assistants & Other Posts on its official website. Check TMC 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the posts of Pharmacist, Assistant, Assistant Administrative Officer, Lab Technician & Others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview scheduled from June 26 to July 3, 2023. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate/10+2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01-year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology/B. Pharm with additional eligibility as given in the notification can apply for these posts.

TMC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview Post
June 26, 2023 Pharmacist
July 1, 2023 Assistant
July 3, 2023 Assistant Accounts Officer
July 3, 2023 Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer
July 3, 2023 Assistant Administrative Officer
July 10, 2023 Lab Technician

TMC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Pharmacist-10
  • Assistant-8
  • Assistant Accounts Officer-2
  • Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer-1
  • Assistant Administrative Officer-3 Lab Technician-5

TMC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Pharmacist: B. Pharm with minimum 01 year of experience OR D. Pharm with minimum 03 years of experience. Experience in the Dispensary / Pharmacy of the Hospital having a minimum of 200 beds. Candidates should be prepared to work shift duties, including the night shift. Registration with the State Pharmacy Council with a duly allotted Registration Number is mandatory. Experience in working on computerized systems is desirable.

Career Counseling

Assistant: Graduate from a recognized University. Computer Course of a minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with a Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from the 3 months computer course.

Assistant Accounts Officer: ICWA / CA with 03 years experience in the Accounts Department dealing with Billing, Salary, Budget, Cash & Bank, Balance Sheet etc. OR MBA (Finance), SAS or Equivalent Examination or Post Graduate in Commerce with 05 years experience in the Accounts Department dealing with Billing, Salary, Budget, Cash & Bank, Balance Sheet etc.

Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer-Graduation with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Material Management from a reputed Institution with 05 years of experience in the purchase & stores department of import of chemicals, laboratory and hospital equipment, purchase of drugs, surgical items, kits, reagents, etc. S/he should be well versed with customs clearance formalities, Purchase Information Systems and modern methods of Material Management.

Assistant Administrative Officer-Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Personnel Management / Human Resource Management / Healthcare Management from a reputed Institution. Experience of 10 years in the department of H.R.D./ Administration / Personnel dealing with General Administration, Recruitment, Establishment matter etc. Candidates well-versed in Government procedures will be preferred.

Lab Technician-10+2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01-year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with one year experience in a relevant field. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TMC Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Monthly Remuneration (in Rs.)

Pharmacist-Rs. 23,322/-

Assistant-Rs. 23,322/-

Assistant Accounts Officer-Rs. 25,000/- to 30,000/-

Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer-Rs. 25,000/- to 30,000/-

Assistant Administrative Officer-Rs. 25,000/- to 30,000/-

Lab Technician-Rs. 21,216/-

TMC Recruitment 2023 PDF

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with their bio-data, recent passport-size photograph, original documents of PAN card, Aadhar card, experience certificates, educational certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for TMC Recruitment 2023?

What is the Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2023?

Graduate/10+2 in Science/ diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology/B. Pharm can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in TMC Recruitment 2023?

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is recruiting for the 29 posts of Pharmacist, Assistant, Assistant Administrative Officer, Lab Technician & Others.

References

