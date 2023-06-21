TMC Recruitment 2023 For Pharmacist, Assistant & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TMC Recruitment 2023: TMC has invited online applications for the 29 Assistants & Other Posts on its official website. Check TMC 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the posts of Pharmacist, Assistant, Assistant Administrative Officer, Lab Technician & Others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview scheduled from June 26 to July 3, 2023. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate/10+2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01-year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology/B. Pharm with additional eligibility as given in the notification can apply for these posts.

TMC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview Post June 26, 2023 Pharmacist July 1, 2023 Assistant July 3, 2023 Assistant Accounts Officer July 3, 2023 Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer July 3, 2023 Assistant Administrative Officer July 10, 2023 Lab Technician

TMC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Pharmacist-10

Assistant-8

Assistant Accounts Officer-2

Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer-1

Assistant Administrative Officer-3 Lab Technician-5

TMC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Pharmacist: B. Pharm with minimum 01 year of experience OR D. Pharm with minimum 03 years of experience. Experience in the Dispensary / Pharmacy of the Hospital having a minimum of 200 beds. Candidates should be prepared to work shift duties, including the night shift. Registration with the State Pharmacy Council with a duly allotted Registration Number is mandatory. Experience in working on computerized systems is desirable.

Assistant: Graduate from a recognized University. Computer Course of a minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with a Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from the 3 months computer course.

Assistant Accounts Officer: ICWA / CA with 03 years experience in the Accounts Department dealing with Billing, Salary, Budget, Cash & Bank, Balance Sheet etc. OR MBA (Finance), SAS or Equivalent Examination or Post Graduate in Commerce with 05 years experience in the Accounts Department dealing with Billing, Salary, Budget, Cash & Bank, Balance Sheet etc.

Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer-Graduation with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Material Management from a reputed Institution with 05 years of experience in the purchase & stores department of import of chemicals, laboratory and hospital equipment, purchase of drugs, surgical items, kits, reagents, etc. S/he should be well versed with customs clearance formalities, Purchase Information Systems and modern methods of Material Management.

Assistant Administrative Officer-Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Personnel Management / Human Resource Management / Healthcare Management from a reputed Institution. Experience of 10 years in the department of H.R.D./ Administration / Personnel dealing with General Administration, Recruitment, Establishment matter etc. Candidates well-versed in Government procedures will be preferred.

Lab Technician-10+2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01-year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with one year experience in a relevant field. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TMC Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Monthly Remuneration (in Rs.)

Pharmacist-Rs. 23,322/-

Assistant-Rs. 23,322/-

Assistant Accounts Officer-Rs. 25,000/- to 30,000/-

Assistant Purchase & Stores Officer-Rs. 25,000/- to 30,000/-

Assistant Administrative Officer-Rs. 25,000/- to 30,000/-

Lab Technician-Rs. 21,216/-

TMC Recruitment 2023 PDF

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with their bio-data, recent passport-size photograph, original documents of PAN card, Aadhar card, experience certificates, educational certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.