TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts at tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 29 Nurse and other post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for the 29 posts of Nurse, Field Investigator, Lab Technician, Helper and Others. These positions are available for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Center, Mullanpur, Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17/18 February 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that those with knowledge of area will be preferred. Candidates with Field Project experience especially for Cancer Prevention will be preferred. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Ref No. TMC/HBCHS/65/22

Important Dates for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date for Walk-in-interview: 17-18 February 2022

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Field Investigator-04

Lab Technician-01

Office Assistant / Computer Operator-01

Project Coordinator for Survey-01

Nurse-18

Helper-03

Ayah-01

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Field Investigator-Any Graduate.

Lab Technician-B.Sc. with DMLT or DMLT with 5 Year’s experience.

Office Assistant / Computer Operator-BBA/BCS With M.Sc. (IT) course

Project Coordinator for Survey-Any Post Graduate Degree

Nurse-B.Sc. Nursing / General Nursing & Mid wifery (Registered with INC/ MNC)

Helper-HSC Passed

Ayah-10Th Passed

Pay Range/Per Month (in INR) for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Field Investigator-20,000/- to 40,000/

Lab Technician-15,000/- to 25,000/-

Office Assistant / Computer Operator-12,000/- to 22,000/-

Project Coordinator for Survey-25,000/- to 40,000/-

Nurse-20,000/- to 40,000/-

Helper-10,000/- to 20,000/-

Ayah-10,000/- to 20,000/-

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, Xerox copy of PANCARD/ADHAR, original certificates, experience certificate and one set of attested copies of all certificates on the day of interview i.e.17/18 February 2022.