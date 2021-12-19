TMC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for Technician, Scientific Officer and Other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 13 Technician and other post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the total 13 posts including Technician ‘C’, Technician ‘A,Scientific Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 21/23/27 December 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree/10 +2 in Science/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No. AD/2021/010

Date: 16.12.2021



Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 21/23/27 December 2021

21 December 2021-Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology) Post

23 December 2021-Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology) and Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology) Post

27 December 2021-Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology) Post

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-02

Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology)-05

Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-04

Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology)-02



Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-Post Graduate Degree in Biological Sciences including Biotechnology or equivalent with one year hands on documented training experience in Molecular Techniques after post graduation. Candidates trained in Sequencing Techniques and RQ-PCR will be preferred.

Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 03 years' experience in relevant field.

Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 03 years' experience in relevant field.

Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year

diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 01 year experience in relevant field.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21/23/27 December 2021 as per post wise schedule. Candidates are advised to check the notification for details in this regards.