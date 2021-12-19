TMC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for Technician, Scientific Officer and Other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the total 13 posts including Technician ‘C’, Technician ‘A,Scientific Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 21/23/27 December 2021.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree/10 +2 in Science/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.
Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No. AD/2021/010
Date: 16.12.2021
Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 21/23/27 December 2021
21 December 2021-Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology) Post
23 December 2021-Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology) and Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology) Post
27 December 2021-Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology) Post
Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-02
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology)-05
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-04
Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology)-02
Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-Post Graduate Degree in Biological Sciences including Biotechnology or equivalent with one year hands on documented training experience in Molecular Techniques after post graduation. Candidates trained in Sequencing Techniques and RQ-PCR will be preferred.
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 03 years' experience in relevant field.
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 03 years' experience in relevant field.
Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year
diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 01 year experience in relevant field.
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21/23/27 December 2021 as per post wise schedule. Candidates are advised to check the notification for details in this regards.