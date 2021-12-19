Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TMC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for Technician, Scientific Officer and Other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

 Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 13 Technician and other post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Dec 19, 2021 09:00 IST
TMC Recruitment 2021
TMC Recruitment 2021

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the total 13 posts including Technician ‘C’, Technician ‘A,Scientific Officer and others.  Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 21/23/27 December 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree/10 +2 in Science/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. 

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: 
Advt. No. AD/2021/010 
Date: 16.12.2021
 
Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 

Date of walk-in-interview: 21/23/27 December 2021
21 December 2021-Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology) Post
23 December 2021-Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology) and Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology) Post
27 December 2021-Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology) Post

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-02
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology)-05
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-04
Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology)-02


Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Adhoc Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-Post Graduate Degree in Biological Sciences including Biotechnology or equivalent with one year hands on documented training experience in Molecular Techniques after post graduation. Candidates trained in Sequencing Techniques and RQ-PCR will be preferred.
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Microbiology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 03 years' experience in relevant field.
Adhoc Technician ‘C’ (Haematopathology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 03 years' experience in relevant field.
Adhoc Technician ‘A’ (Pathology)-10 +2 in Science and certificate course of 06 months or 01 year
diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with 01 year experience in relevant field.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21/23/27 December 2021 as per post wise schedule. Candidates are advised to check the notification for details in this regards. 

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.