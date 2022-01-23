TMC Recruitmet 2022 for Assistant Professor, Scientific Assistant and Others @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the Medical/Non-Medical posts on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the various Medical/Non-Medical posts including Assistant Professor, Scientific Assistant and others for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 10-16 February 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including M.D. / D.N.B./DM/M.Sc. (Physics)/B.Sc. (Physics) with additional eligibility can apply for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. Ad/2022/02

Important Dates for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Walk-in-Interview Schedule: 10-16 February 2022



Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia Critical Care and Pain)-04

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Gastroenterology)-02

Adhoc Assistant Professor (General Medicine)-02

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Pathology)-01

Adhoc Medical Physicist ‘C’ -01

Adhoc Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio Therapy)-02

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia Critical Care and Pain)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology recognized by National Medical Commission.

3 Years' post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years' experience will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidate. Experience in critical care and pain management is desirable.

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Gastroenterology)-D.M. / D.N.B.(Gastroenterology) recognized by National Medical Commission having experience in Medical Gastroenterology Department.

Adhoc Assistant Professor (General Medicine)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Internal Medicine) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Minimum 3 years’ experience after post-graduation. Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Pathology)-DM (Oncopathology) OR DM (Haematopathology) OR

M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) OR equivalent postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by National Medical Commission.

Minimum 3 years' post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital.

Candidates with less than 3 years' experience after post-graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates

Adhoc Medical Physicist ‘C’ -M.Sc. (Physics) and Diploma in Radiological Physics or equivalent

AERB approved qualifications. 01 Year clinical experience as Medical Physicist with state of art technology.

Certification of Radiological safety officer from AERB. Computer programming skills in C++, MATLAB, Python etc. is desirable.

Adhoc Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio Therapy)-B.Sc. (Physics) with minimum 50% marks and Post Graduate Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology from recognized institute / university

approved by AERB with minimum 1-year experience in modern Radiotherapy Technology. OR

B.Sc (Radiotherapy Technology) – 3/4 years course from a recognized institute /university approved by AERB with minimum 03 years’ experience in modern Radiotherapy Technology

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) from 10 to 16 February 2022 in accordance with the post/interview schedule with Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, experience certificates, educational certificates and one set of self-attested Copies of all certificates.