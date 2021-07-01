Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TMC Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Post @tmc.gov.in, Apply Till July 15

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Senior Resident Posts on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Jul 1, 2021 16:49 IST
TMC Senior Resident Recruitment Notification
TMC Senior Resident Recruitment Notification

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Senior Resident Posts for various departments in the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 15 July 2021. 

Candidates applying for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification should note that they should have fulfill certain educational qualification including MD (Micro Biology)/M.D/D.N.B/Ms (ENT)/MB MBBS  with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for TMC Senior Resident Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Advt No:81/2021             
Date :30-06-2021

Important Date  for TMC Senior Resident Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 July 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Senior Resident Recruitment 2021Notification: 

Medical Oncology-03 
Palliative-01
Hospital Administration-01
Nuclear Medicine-02
Anaesthesiology-02
Head & Neck-02
Pathology-01
Radiation Oncology-03
Surgical-02
Micro Biology-01

Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
Medical Oncology-MD/D.N.B or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI. Oncology Experience is desirable.
Palliative-M.D. / D.N.B in any branch of Clinical Medicine   recognized by MCI. Experience in Palliative Care is desirable.
Hospital Administration-MBMBBS with MHA or MD (Hospital Administration) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI .(Not teaching post)
Nuclear Medicine-M.D/D.N.B (  Nuclear Medicine ) or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI.
Anaesthesiology-M.D/D.N.B ( Anaesthesia) or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI. Or
Head & Neck-Ms (ENT) or Ms (Gen.Surgery) or MDS (Maxillofacial Surgery) or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI.
Pathology-MD (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI
Radiation Oncology-MD (Radiation Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI
Surgical-Ms (Gen .Surgery) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by MCI
Micro Biology-MD (Micro Biology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI

 TMC Senior Resident Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF

How to Apply for TMC Senior Resident Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website on or before 15.07.2021 upto 05.30 PM.

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTMC Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Post @tmc.gov.in, Apply Till July 15
Notification DateJul 1, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 15, 2021
CityVisakhapatnam
StateAndhra Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Tata Memorial Centre
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 1 =
Post

Comments