TN MRB CV Schedule 2020 Announced for Asst Gr II Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in, Check Details Here

TN MRB CV Schedule 2020: Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the Document Verification schedule for the posts of Skilled Assistant Grade II (Fitter Grade II) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Skilled Assistant Grade II (Fitter Grade II) DV round can check the DV date available on the official website of TN MRB i.e.-mrb.tn.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB), the Certificates/Documents for the Skilled Assistant Grade II (Fitter Grade II) will be conducted on 07 December 2020. Board has uploaded the notification on its website.

The Document Verification will be conducted in two session i.e.-forenoon 10:00 AM and afternoon 02:00 PM. Candidates can check their Roll Numbers and the session with which they have to appear for the Certification Verification. Venue for the Certificate Verification is-Medical Services Recruitment Board, DMS Building, 7th Floor, 359, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai-6.

Candidate called for Certificates Verification should note that they will have to appear with all the

relevant certificates / documents based on the particulars furnished in their on-line applications such as age, educational qualification, community, marks, etc. Candidates can check the short notification regarding the DV Schedule available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TN MRB CV Date 2020 for Asst Gr II-Notification

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 209 Administrative Service Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Notification Released for 1203 Various Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in



How to Download: TN MRB CV Date 2020 for Asst Gr II-Notification