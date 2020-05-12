TN MRB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 123 Assistant Surgeon Posts @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu, Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Surgeon (Speciality) on temporary basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website i.e. mrb.tn.gov.in from 12 May to 19 May 2020.

Notification details

Notification No. : 01/MRB/2020

Important Dates

Staring Date of Application - 12 May 2020

Last Date of Application - 19 May 2020

Tentative Date of Walk- in selection - 21 and 23 May 2020

TN MRB Vacancy Details

Assistant Surgeon (Speciality) - 123 Posts

Anaesthesiology - 50

Obstetrics & Gynaecology - 50

Social Preventive Medicine - 23

Salary:

Scale of pay Level 8 - Level-22 Rs.56100-177500 (Details can be seen in Annexure-6 of this notification)

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Surgeon



Educational Qualification and Experience:

MBBS Degree with PG Degree / DNB / PG Diploma in the concerned Specialty

Must be a registered practitioner within the meaning of the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914.

Must have served as House Surgeon (CRRI) for a period of not less than twelve months.

Age Limit:

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC & DCs, BCs, BCMs (including Ex-Servicemen belonging to these communities)- 57 Years

Others - 35 Years

Ex-Servicemen Belonging to “Others” - 48 Years

Assistant Surgeon Selection Process

Walk in selection will be conducted by the boar at the office of the Medical Services Recruitment Board, 7th floor, DMS Building , DMS Complex, 359, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai- 600 006 on 21 and 23 May 2020. The walk-in selection will be based on the marks scored (in percentage up to two decimal) by the candidate in PG Degree / DNB / PG Diploma (as the case may be) in concerned Speciality.

How to Apply for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the MSRB’s Website from from 12 May to 19 May 2020.

Application Fees:

SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) : Rs. 500/-

Others: Rs. 1000/-

