TN MRB Recruitment 2020: 101 Vacancies for Physician Assistant & Skilled Assistant Grade Post, Apply @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Physician Assistant & Skilled Assistant Grade. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 July 2020

Last date for submission of application: 16 August 2020

TN MRB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Physician Assistant - 14 Posts

Skilled Assistant Grade- 87 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Physician Assistant and Skilled Assistant Grade Posts

Educational Qualification:

Physician Assistant - Degree in B.Sc.,(Allied Health Science) or Degree in B.S., (Physician Assistant) awarded by any University recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Skilled Assistant Grade 2 - SSLC or it's equivalent; National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic (Motor Vehicle); National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) Trade.

Age Limit for Physician Assistant and Skilled Assistant Grade Posts

Physician Assistant, Skilled Assistant Grade 2- 18 to 58 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Selection Process for Physician Assistant and Skilled Assistant Grade Posts

The candidates will be Selected on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualifications.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Pay Scale for Physician and Skilled Assistant Posts

Skilled Assistant Grade 2 - Rs. 19,500 – 62,000 (Pay Matrix Level- 8)

Physician - Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400 (Pay matrix Level-11)

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 August 2020. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Steps to apply online:

Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the Medical Services Recruitment Board’s website www.mrb.tn.gov.in and familiarize themselves with the detailed notification.

On the Home Page, click “Online Registration” to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Select the name of the post of applying for.i.e.Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Fitter Grade II) or Physical Assistant.

All the required particulars should be entered without skipping any field.

Candidates are required to upload their scanned copy of the colour photograph (not exceeding 500 kb in size) and scanned copy of signature (not exceeding 200 kb in size) as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature. An online application is incomplete without the Photograph, Signature upload.

Candidates need to verify their eligibility for the post before submitting their online application.

Application Fee for Physician Assistant and Skilled Assistant Posts

For Physician Assistant

SC/SCA/ST/DAP (H) - Rs. 300/-

Others - Rs. 600/-

For Skilled Assistant Grade 2

SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) / DW - Rs. 250/-

Others - Rs. 500/-