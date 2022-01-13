TN MRB Recruitment 2022 for 174 Field Assistant Posts, Apply TN MRB Jobs @ mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamilnadu has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service on a temporary basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 February 2022. The online application process has been started on mrb.tn.gov.in from today onwards. i.e. 13 January 2022. Candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 13 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 2 February 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Field Assistant - 174 Posts

TN MRB Field Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates are advised to visit official notifications for educational qualifications and age limit details.

TN MRB Field Assistant Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale - Rs. 18,200 to Rs. 57,900/-

TN MRB Field Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for TN MRB Field Assistant Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 13 January 2022 to 2 February 2022. Any other mode of application will be summarily rejected. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

TN MRB Field Assistant Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Rs. 300 for SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH)/ DW candidates

for SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH)/ DW candidates Rs. 600 for others.

