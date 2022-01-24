TN TRB Annual Planner 2022 Out @trb.tn.nic.in, 9494 Vacancies Available for Teachers and Other

TN TRB Annual Planner 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board , Chennai, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) has published an annual recruitment planner for the year 2022. The annual planner includes all the important recruitment vacancies to be filled in this year and the tentative date of notification and exam. As per the planner, a total of 9494 vacancies are available for Postgraduate Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), Graduate Teachers (GTs), SCERT Lecturers, Assistant Professor and Lecturer Posts. Other than this, the board has also included the date of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 in the planner.
The candidates can check the name of the post, tentative Month of notification, vacancies and tentative exam dates through the table below:
|
Name of the Post / Recruitment
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Tentative Month of Notification
|
Exam Date
|
Postgraduate Assistants
|
2407
|
Already Completed
|
2nd & 3rd Week of February
|
Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022
|
|
February
|
2nd Week of April
|
Secondary Grade Teachers and Graduate Teachers
|
4989 (SGT-3902, Graduate Teachers1087)
|
May
|
2nd Week of June
|
SCERT Lecturers
|
167
|
May
|
2nd Week of June
|
Assistant Professor in Government Arts and Science Colleges & College of Education
|
1334
|
July
|
1st Week of August (Certificate Verification Level-1)
|
Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges
|
493
|
August
|
2nd Week of November
|
Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges
|
104
|
September
|
2nd Week of December
|
Total
|
9494
|
|
Important Note: The vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors and Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges are subject to the Approval of Government.