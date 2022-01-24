JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

TN TRB Annual Planner 2022 Out @trb.tn.nic.in, 9494 Vacancies Available for Teachers and Other

Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has released TN TRB Annual Planner 2022 on trb.tn.nic.in: Check name of the post, tentative Month of notification, vacancies, and tentative exam dates here.

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 13:03 IST
TN TRB Annual Planner 2022
TN TRB Annual Planner 2022

TN TRB Annual Planner 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board , Chennai, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) has published an annual recruitment planner for the year 2022. The annual planner includes all the important recruitment vacancies to be filled in this year and the tentative date of notification and exam. As per the planner, a total of 9494 vacancies are available for Postgraduate Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), Graduate Teachers (GTs), SCERT Lecturers, Assistant Professor and Lecturer Posts. Other than this, the board has also included the date of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 in the planner.

The candidates can check the name of the post, tentative Month of notification, vacancies and tentative exam dates through the table below:

Name of the Post / Recruitment

No. of Vacancies

Tentative Month of Notification

Exam Date

Postgraduate Assistants

2407

Already Completed

2nd & 3rd Week of February

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022

 

February

2nd Week of April

Secondary Grade Teachers and Graduate Teachers

4989 (SGT-3902, Graduate Teachers1087)

May

2nd Week of June

SCERT Lecturers

167

May

2nd Week of June

Assistant Professor in Government Arts and Science Colleges & College of Education

1334

July

1st Week of August (Certificate Verification Level-1)

Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges

493

August

2nd Week of November

Assistant Professor in Government Engineering Colleges

104

September

2nd Week of December

Total

9494

 

 

Important Note: The vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors and Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges are subject to the Approval of Government.

