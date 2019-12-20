TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020: 97 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is hiring Block Educational Officer in the Elementary Education department for the year 2018-2019. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before 9 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 27 November 2019

Commencement date of online application for TNTRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020: 19 December 2019

Last date of online application for TNTRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020: 9 January 2020

Date of online computer-based exam: Tentatively mid-week of Feb 2020

TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Block Educational Officer – 97 Posts

TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree of BA/B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, Mathematics, History and Geography as Major Subjects obtained from a recognized University. Candidate should also have a professional degree. i.e.B.Ed. from a recognized University.

TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 35 years for General Category candidates, for BC, BC (Muslims), Most BC/Denotified Communities, SC including Arundathiyars and ST – 57 years of age of superannuation is 58 years.

TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 36900-116600 (Level 18)

TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in online written test or oral test.

Download TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification



TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Addendum



TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Online Link



TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Website



TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 9 January 2020. Candidates can check more details related to TN TRB Block Educational Officer Recruitment 2020 in the provided hyperlinks.