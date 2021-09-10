TN TRB PG Assistant Recruitment 2021 for 2207 Vacancies, Apply Online From 16 September @trb.tn.nic.in

Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu is hiring 2207 Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I /Computer Instructor Grade I. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, online application and notification link below.

TN TRB PG Assistant Recruitment 2021: Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has released a recruitment notification for post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I /Computer Instructor Grade I. Online Applications are invited on trb.tn.nic.in. from 16 September 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TRB Recruitment 2021 till 17 October.

A total of 2207 vacancies are available School Education, Backward / Most Backward Class and Denotified Communities Welfare Department and other Departments for the year 2020-2021

Shortlisted candidates will be called for TRB PGT Assistant Exam which is scheduled on 13, 14 and 15 November 2021. The candidates can check more details on TN PGT Assistant Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, online application and notification link below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 16 September 2021 Last date for submission of application through Online mode - 17 October 2021 Date of Online Computer Based Examination - 13, 14 and 15 November 2021

TN TRB PG Assistant Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2207 Posts

TRB PG Assistant Salary:

Rs. 36900 – 116600 (Level – 18)

Eligibility Criteria for TN TRB PG Assistant Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

Post Graduate Assistant in Language subject - Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.,) from a recognized University. The 28 B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education norms and standard. or (b) Post Graduate with atleast 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Form of application for recognition, the time limit of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start new course or training) or (c) Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks (or its equivalent) and B.A. Ed / B.Sc., B.Ed., from a recognized University. Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in the same languages or their equivalent in respect of which recruitment is made. Post Graduate Assistant in Academic subject - Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from a recognized University. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education norms and standard. or (b) Post Graduate with atleast 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education 29 or (c) Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks (or its equivalent) and B.A., Ed / B.Sc., B.Ed., from a recognized University. Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in the same Subject or their equivalent in respect of which recruitment is made. Physical Director Grade I - Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.,) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55% marks as per National Council for Teacher Education or (b) At least 50% marks in the B.P.Ed., degree/ B.P.Ed. (Integrated) 4 years professional degree in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education or (c) B.P.Ed. with atleast 55% marks or B.P.E Course (or its equivalent) of 3 years duration with at least 50% marks in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education and (d) M.P.Ed. of at least 2 years duration from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution. Computer Instructor Grade - Post Graduate with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognized University. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education norms and standard. (or) ii) Post Graduate with at least 45% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from NCTE recognized institution in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education(or) iii) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from a recognized University. The B.Ed degree should be in accordance with National Council for Teacher Education with norms and standard and B.A. Ed.,/B.Sc. Ed., from any NCTE 31 recognized institution. Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science / M.Tech Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering /Information Technology / Software Engineering from any recognized University or its equivalent and B.Ed.,/ B.A. Ed.,/ B.Sc. Ed., by recognized University or its equivalent. or Master’s Degree in Computer Applications / Master’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology from any recognised University or its equivalent and B.Ed.,/ B.A. Ed.,/ B.Sc. Ed., by recognised University or its equivalent.

TN TRB PG Assistant Age Limit:

40 Years

Selection Criteria for TN TRB PG Assistant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Computer based examination

Certificate Verification

TN TRB PG Assistant Exam Pattern

The written examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs on:

Main Subject - 110 Marks Educational Methodology - 30 Marks General Knowledge - 10 Marks

How to Apply for TN TRB Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply only through online mode on trb.tn.nic.in from 16 September to 17 October 2021.

TRB TN PG Assistant Exam Fee:

For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Candidates - Rs.250/-

Other - Rs.500/-

TRB PG Assistant Notification