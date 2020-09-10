TNCWWB Recruitment 2020 for 69 Clerk and Driver Posts, Apply Online @labour.tn.gov.in

TNCWWB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB ) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Record Clerk and Driver. Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through official website @labour.tn.gov.in from 10 September to 30 September 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 30 September 2020 till 5:45 PM

Hall Ticket / Call Letter can be downloaded from - will be announced later

Date of Examination/Interview - Will be announced later

TNCWWB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 69

Record Clerk - 37 Posts

Driver - 32 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Record Clerk and Driver Posts

Educational Qualification:

Record Clerk: The candidate should be 10th class passed

Driver: The candidate should be 8th class passed or equivalent and should have valid driving license.

For more information on educational qualification, check detailed notification link given below

Age Limit:

18 to 35 Years

Selection Process for Record Clerk and Driver Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of exam or interview

How to apply for TNCWWB Record Clerk and Driver Posts

Candidates can apply for the posts through official website of TN Labour Department labour.tn.gov.in. The candidates who are applying for TN recruitment can use their current & active E-Mail ID & Mobile Number. Those who do not have an e-mail ID and Mobile No. should create an e-mail ID and to have a Mobile Number.