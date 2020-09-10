TNCWWB Recruitment 2020 for 69 Clerk and Driver Posts, Apply Online @labour.tn.gov.in

TNCWWB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB ) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Record Clerk and Driver. Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through official website @labour.tn.gov.in from 10 September to 30 September 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 10 September 2020
- Last Date of Application - 30 September 2020 till 5:45 PM
- Hall Ticket / Call Letter can be downloaded from - will be announced later
- Date of Examination/Interview - Will be announced later
TNCWWB Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 69
- Record Clerk - 37 Posts
- Driver - 32 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Record Clerk and Driver Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Record Clerk: The candidate should be 10th class passed
- Driver: The candidate should be 8th class passed or equivalent and should have valid driving license.
For more information on educational qualification, check detailed notification link given below
Age Limit:
18 to 35 Years
Selection Process for Record Clerk and Driver Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of exam or interview
How to apply for TNCWWB Record Clerk and Driver Posts
Candidates can apply for the posts through official website of TN Labour Department labour.tn.gov.in. The candidates who are applying for TN recruitment can use their current & active E-Mail ID & Mobile Number. Those who do not have an e-mail ID and Mobile No. should create an e-mail ID and to have a Mobile Number.
- Candidate needs to select the Post of Record Clerk/ Driver In "Applying for Post" drop down and provide basic personal information during new user signup process. Candidate also needs to validate his/her Mobile No. via OTP process. Candidate must enter his E-Mail ID twice to confirm that candidate is entering a correct e-mail id.
- After providing the mandatory field details, candidate needs to click the "SUBMIT" button in the 'new user sign up' form.
- On successful submission, User ID & Password will be created and displayed to the user on screen, the User ID along with password will be sent to the candidate's E-Mail ID and Mobile No. The candidate should enter his/her User ID and password in the login page and click the login button to complete the login process. On first successful login, Candidate must change their password.
- After that, an instruction page will appear. After reading the instructions thoroughly, the candidate needs to give "DECLARATION" by selecting the checkbox shown in the screen. Then click the "CONTINUE" button to proceed further.
- Now, the Application form for the Post of Record Clerk / Driver as selected will appear on the screen.