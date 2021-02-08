JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

TNMRB Dialysis Technician Recruitment 2021: 292 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TNMRB Dialysis Technician  Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at dialysis_tech.mrbonline.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 8, 2021 12:17 IST
TNMRB Dialysis Technician Recruitment 2021
TNMRB Dialysis Technician Recruitment 2021

TNMRB Dialysis Technician Recruitment 2021:Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamilnadu has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Dialysis Technician Grade II. All interested candidates can register themselves at the online portal of TNMRB for the aforesaid posts.

A total of 292 vacancies will be recruited and the online application for the same has been started at mrb.tn.gov.in. The last date of online application is 20 February 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 6 February 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2021

TNMRB Dialysis Technician Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Dialysis Technician - 292 Posts

TNMRB Dialysis Technician  Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:  The candidates must have done passed Higher Secondary Course with Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology or Physics, Chemistry, Biology and any other related subjects and one-year Certificate course in Dialysis Technology conducted at the Government Medical Institution or any other Institution recognised by the State or Central Government.

TNMRB Dialysis Technician  Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Minimum Age Limit is 18 years
  • SC/ST/SCA/BC/BCM/MBC&DNC- 58 years. (Maximum)
  • OC- 30-48 Years. (Maximum)

TNMRB Dialysis Technician  Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Dialysis Technician Grade - II in Government Medical College Hospitals duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu and satisfaction of the qualification and other conditions stipulated in this Notification. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

Download TNMRB Dialysis Technician  Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

TNMRB Dialysis Technician  Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for TNMRB Dialysis Technician  Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 February 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

