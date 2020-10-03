Released - TNPCB Admit Card 2020 Out @tnpcb.gov.in for Assistant Engineer and Other Posts, Exams on 10 & 11 Oct, Direct Link Here

TNPCB Admit Card 2020: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Junior Typist, Environment Scientist and others. All candidates applied for TNPCB Recruitment 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of TNPCB.i.e.tnpcb.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will conduct the written test on 10 and 11 October 2020 at various exam centres to fulfill 204 vacancies in different departments. Candidates can download TNPCB Call Letter by clicking on the provided link.

TNPCB Exam 2020 for Various Posts will be conducted through online mode. The selection of the candidates will be made in two successive stages.i.e. online test and interview. The online paper will be of Objective type for Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant and Typist will be in English only.

Those who will qualify in the TNPCB online test 2020 will be called for Interview. The Shortlisted Candidates for the post of Typists will undergo Skill Test of typing in English and Tamil before selection.

Download TNPCB Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts

This recruitment is being done 242 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Junior Typist, Environment Scientist and others. Candidates can directly download TNPCB Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

